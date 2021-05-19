Grab one of the best Ring security cameras for its lowest price ever

The best home security cameras are a great way to check on your home when you’re not there, and those with lights and sirens that trigger automatically when motion can also deter any would-be intruders. However, they can be a pricey purchase so a good home security camera deal is always welcome.

In the US, Amazon has slashed 10% off the price of the Ring Floodlight Cam, reducing it to £179.99 from £199.99. A saving that’s even better than those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday - bringing it to its lowest price ever. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region.)

Amazon has knocked $20 off the cost of this home security camera that records Full HD footage of any motion detected in its field of view. The security camera, which comes in white or black, has been discounted to a price that’s even lower than we saw on Black Friday - making it a great saving. It won’t last long so snap up this home security camera deal now. View Deal

Alternatively, Amazon is offering the Ring Floodlight Cam in a bundle with an Amazon Echo Show 5 , which saves $89.99 on purchasing the two devices separately. You’ll be able to see a live feed from the Ring Floodlight Cam on the smart display’s 5-inch screen and use the device to converse with anyone in the security camera’s field of view. View Deal

The Ring Floodlight Cam is a mains-powered weatherproof home security camera that can alert you if it detects motion in it’s 140-degree field of view, and let you converse with them even if you’re not at home. The camera stores Full HD footage of any motion it detects, which can be reviewed at any time if you subscribe to Ring Protect, which costs from $3 per month. It has a built-in alarm and two spotlights, which can be triggered automatically if the camera identifies activity, ensuring video captured at night is in color.

The Ring Floodlight Cam isn’t the most recent version of Ring’s outdoor security light and camera in one. The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro , which is available to pre-order in the US now for $249.99, and will be shipped at the start of June, has a built-in radar and will only alert you and start recording motion if it takes place past a certain threshold - reducing the amount of unwanted alerts.

However, the Ring Floodlight Cam will be suitable for most homes as it records at the same quality as the Floodlight Cam Pro, and the ability to set a schedule when the security camera is monitoring for motion, should ensure unwanted alerts are kept to minimum.

