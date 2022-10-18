Good deal: score a free year of Paramount Plus with Origin Energy’s NBN plans

By Jasmine Gearie
published

That’s almost AU$108 in value

Young woman using a laptop inside at night
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Origin Energy has branched out into the internet space, and its hoping to tempt you into switching over with a pretty impressive new offer – sign up for any NBN plan and get 12 months of Paramount Plus completely free (opens in new tab).

Paramount Plus would usually set you back AU$8.99 a month, so this deal from Origin gets you close to AU$108 in value if you stay with the provider for a full year. Just note, there’s no discount on the NBN plans themselves.

Origin is one of the pricier internet providers in the market, with its cheapest NBN plan coming in at AU$74 a month (opens in new tab) for NBN 25. Each of its internet plans sit above the average price in each speed tier, but you’ll be able to knock AU$10 off your bill every month if you switch your energy over to Origin as well – and that discount makes them significantly more competitive.

You can score yourself a free streaming subscription no matter which NBN plan you sign up to with Origin, the only caveat is that you must be a first-time Origin internet and Paramount Plus customer to be eligible. If you’re keen, you'll need to sign up before November 13.

Is Origin NBN any good?

Origin Energy is fairly new to the NBN market, so you might be wondering if its NBN plans are any good. Well, Origin Energy is essentially just offering Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans (opens in new tab) under its own brand.

So, if you compare Origin’s internet plans with Aussie Broadband’s, you’ll notice that these two seemingly unconnected internet providers are offering the same NBN plans with the same typical evening speeds.

While Origin Energy and Aussie Broadband have the same NBN plans on a technical level, they aren’t priced the same. Aussie Broadband actually has the cheaper plans between the two providers, but you can make any of Origin’s cheaper by bundling in your power bills – that’ll save you AU$5p/m compared to Aussie’s plans.

Origin Energy prices compared
NBN 25NBN 50NBN 100NBN 250NBN 1000
Origin NBN (with bundled energy)AU$64AU$74AU$94AU$124AU$144
Origin NBN (without energy) AU$74AU$84AU$104AU$134AU$154
Aussie BroadbandAU$69AU$79AU$99AU$129AU$149
Average NBN plan priceAU$66.57AU$75.19AU$92.03AU$121.18AU$145.77
