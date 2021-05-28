Get more than 20% off one of the best Robot vacuum cleaners this Memorial Day

The best robot vacuums let you outsource floor cleaning - so the Robovac makes its way around your home automatically, sucking up any dust, pet hair and other debris from your floors, while you put your feet up. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

As part of the Memorial Day sales , Walmart has slashed 21% off the price of the Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum cleaner, reducing it to $409.99 from $519.99 – while the deal isn’t as good as those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

Today's best Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum cleaner deal in the US

Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum cleaner: $519.99 $409.99 at Walmart

Walmart has knocked more than $100 off the cost of this robot vacuum cleaner that can mop hard floors as well as suck fine dust and debris from carpets. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum cleaner – it dropped to $359.99 December last year – this is still a good offer and it won’t last long. So, you should snap up this robot vacuum cleaner deal now. View Deal

The Roborock S6 Pure may look identical to its sibling, the Roborock S6 - and when it comes to sucking up everything from fine dust to cookie crumbs and even cereal, they are both just as efficient. However, under the hood there have been a few tweaks including increasing the water tank capacity. The Roborock S6 Pure can now hold 6 fl oz / 180 ml water for mopping floors compared to the 4.7 fl oz / 140 ml capacity of the S6. The battery will last up to 180 minutes between charges, which Roborock says is enough to clean are an area of 2,152 sq ft.

The Roborcok S6 Pure is loaded with sensors which ensure it can map your home and navigate it’s way around without bumping into furniture or plunging to the bottom of a set of stairs. We were also impressed that it can be set to automatically adjust the suction power depending on whether it detects fine dust or larger debris when it's cleaning.

