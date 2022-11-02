Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal

The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV.

Right now, you can pick up the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Series (opens in new tab) at Best Buy for only $579.99. Yes, really. That's a massive saving of $270 off the usual $849.99 price tag, bringing it down to one of its lowest prices we've seen and making it one of the best 4K TV deals out there currently.

And because this is a 4K TV you'll not only be able to watch movies, sports matches, or play a video game on a massive screen, they'll be in amazing clarity and pop with detail too. It's a smart TV too, so you can connect it to various services like Netflix or one of the other best streaming services.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Series: $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $270 – Samsung is one of the best brands around for flatscreen TVs, and you likely won't find a better deal for a 4K display at this size. If you're in the market for a brand new and large TV, this is one of the best Black Friday deals around so you won't want to miss out.

Samsung manufactures some of the best quality TVs on the market, especially 4K and 8K QLED smart TVs. Normally this level of high quality translates to high prices, with the best of the best easily reaching either near or over $1000. However this Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Series deal bucks that trend and offers you a great TV at an absolute bargain price.

With this being a smart 4K TV with HDR and a massive 75-inches, paying less than $600 is incredible. You'd normally never get a TV this large for this price, especially not one from Samsung.

So, if you've been looking for an absolute dirt-cheap 4K TV that's huge and has all the trimmings, take advantage of this deal now. Trust us, finding something close to this will be a tall order, even once the best Black Friday TV deals really get going during this month of November.

More Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Series deals

You'll find all the lowest prices for the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Series from around the web below, with offers available in your region.

More early Black Friday deals