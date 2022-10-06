Forget the MacBook Air M2 - this MacBook Pro 13 M2 deal is even cheaper right now

Amazon has just dropped the latest 512GB Apple MacBook Pro 13 down to just $1,299 (was $1,499) (opens in new tab) this week - barely a few days before the launch of the retailer's second Prime Day event.

The timing is convenient but that's not what we're excited about with this particular MacBook deal. Firstly, today's price isn't just the lowest yet on this particular model (which we'd recommend because of the beefier storage), but it's a deal that actually makes this specific Pro 13 model cost less than the equivalent 512GB Apple MacBook Air M2 ($1,439 at Amazon (opens in new tab)).

Perhaps it's a cheap comparison to make - after all they are different machines - but it's hard to ignore the benefits of going for a Pro model over the Air. It's a little bulkier, but the added fans do allow better thermal management with the M2 chip, and subsequently a higher threshold of performance. Beefed-up GPU cores also add an edge for certain graphically intensive applications, such as video editing. Its design is a little more dated with the thicker bezels, but it's definitely the Apple ultrabook of choice for professionals looking for substance over style.

Interestingly, Amazon's MacBook deals don't just stop at the 13-inch Pro this week, you'll also find the excellent MacBook Pro 14 on sale for $1,599 (was $1,999) (opens in new tab). This 2021 model is a bit older but confusingly has a slightly newer design than the 2022 13-inch model (which re-used the chassis from the 2020 model). It's a little bigger at 14-inches but an incredibly powerful M1 Pro chip means you'll be breezing through even the most intensive of applications. Both are fantastic choices, however, and well worth considering if you want to bag a bargain ahead of Black Friday.

MacBook Pro 13 M2 deal at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 512GB): $1,499 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $200 - It may have a slightly older aesthetic now, but the latest MacBook Pro 13 is an incredibly strong choice for a powerful yet portable ultrabook. The superb M2 chip, a gorgeous display, and well-thought-out design culminate in a machine that's up there with the very best you can buy in 2022.

Another great MacBook deal at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M1 Pro): $1,999 $1,599 at Amazon

Save $400 - This huge price cut at Amazon brings the stunning MacBook Pro 14 down to its lowest ever price. While still a little on the pricey side, this machine is a fantastic option for creative and productivity applications thanks to its combination of a powerful M1 Pro processor, gorgeous display, and fantastic premium design.

