Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best deals on laptops

To take on Amazon's Prime Day sale, Flipkart is currently hosting the Big Shopping Days sale. The Big Shopping days sale began at 4PM on 16 July, 4 hours after Amazon's Prime days sale and will end on July 19.

Under the Big Shopping Days sale, Flipkart is offering discounts across a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, fashion, electronic appliances and more.

In this post, we will bring you the best deals on laptops ranging from Rs. 85,000 to affordable laptops priced at Rs. 38,000. Under the sale, SBI credit card users will get an instant 10% discount up to Rs. 1,750 and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card users can avail a 5% discount up to Rs. 200.

Additionally, Flipkart has announced an offer for HDFC Debit and Credit card holders under which they can avail a 10% discount up to Rs. 1,750 from June 19 to June 21.

Best deals on laptops on Flipkart

Lenovo Legion Y520 | was Rs. 1,04,990 now Rs. 84,990 on Flipkart The Lenovo Legion Y520, a powerful gaming laptop is currently available for Rs. 84,990, down from its original price of Rs. 1,04,990. It features a 15.6-inch display and is powered by a seventh generation Intel core i7 processor coupled with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD.View Deal

HP Envy 13-ad126TU | was Rs. 74,990 now Rs. 68,990 on Flipkart The HP Envy 13-ad126TU has received a discount of Rs. 6,000 and is currently available for Rs. 68,990. It features a 13.3-inch touchscreen display and is powered by an eighth generation Intel core i5 processor with Intel Integrated UHD 620 graphics, 8GB DDR3 RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Asus FX553 | was Rs. 69,990 now Rs. 62,990 on Flipkart The Asus FX553 is currently available for Rs. 62,990, down from its original price of Rs. 69,990. It features a 15.6-inch display and is powered by a seventh generation Intel core i7 processor coupled with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HDD.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | was Rs. 71,990 now Rs. 61,990 on Flipkart The Acer Nitro 5, a gaming laptop has received a discount of Rs. 10,000 and is currently available for Rs. 61,990. It features a 15.6-inch display and is powered by an eighth generation Intel core i5 processor coupled with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HDD.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A | was Rs. 58,990 now Rs. 53,990 on Flipkart The Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A is currently available for Rs. 53,990, after a discount of Rs. 5,000. It features a 13.3-inch display and is powered by a fifth generation Intel core i5 processor coupled with Intel Integrated HD 6000 graphics, 8GB DDR3 RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 | was Rs. 44,990 now Rs. 39,990 on Flipkart The Dell Inspiron 13 5000 is currently available for Rs. 39,990, down from its original price of Rs. 44,990. It features a 13-inch display and is powered by a seventh generation Intel core i3 processor coupled with Intel Integrated HD 620 graphics, 4GB DDR4 RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Asus Vivobook S14 | was Rs. 49,990 now Rs. 39,990 on Flipkart The Asus Vivobook S14 is currently available for Rs. 39,990, down from its original price of Rs. 49,990. It features a 14-inch display and is powered by a seventh generation Intel core i3 processor coupled with Intel Integrated HD 620 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD.View Deal