Today's best deals on Amazon Echo, Kindle and Fire TV Stick

Amazon is back with the second edition of its Prime day sale in India starting from 12PM today. Prime Days is an annual event from Amazon to celebrate its anniversary and encourage users to get Amazon Prime subscription. The 36-hours sale begins today, 12PM and ends on July 17 midnight.

Until now, we have highlighted deals on mobiles, laptops and the top electronic deals of the day. Now, we bring you the best deals on Amazon products such as the Amazon Echo, Kindle Paperwhite and the Fire TV Stick. Amazon products receive the best discounts during the Prime day sale and in this post, we will help you decide which Amazon product to buy this Prime day.

Best deals on Amazon products

Kindle Paperwhite WiFi + 3G | was Rs. 13,999 now Rs. 11,199 on Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite WiFi + 3G variant is currently available for Rs. 11,199, down from its regular price of Rs. 13,999. Unlike the WiFi only variant, the 3G variant uses the 3G network to download books even when you do not have access to a WiFi connection. Currently, Amazon offers free 3G access in over 100 countries. Prime users will get 100% cashback as Amazon pay balance on purchasing e-books till July 31.

Kindle Paperwhite WiFi | was Rs. 10,999 now Rs. 8,249 on Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite 6-inch has received a discount of Rs. 2,750 and is currently available for Rs. 8,249, down from its original price of Rs. 10,999. Additionally, Prime users will get 100% cashback as Amazon pay balance on purchasing e-books till July 31.View Deal

Amazon Echo | was Rs. 9,999 now Rs. 6,999 on Amazon Amazon Echo, the company's smart speaker that can control music playback, make and receive calls, answer questions and perform other tasks is currently available for Rs. 6,999, down from its original price of Rs. 9,999. It is available in Black, Grey and White color options.View Deal

Kindle E-reader 6-inch | was Rs. 5,999 now Rs. 4,699 on Amazon The Kindle e-reader 6-inch is currently available for Rs. 4,699, down from its original price of Rs. 5,999. Unlike the earlier mentioned Kindle Paperwhite, this device does not come with a built-in light. It is available in Black and White color options.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick | was Rs. 3,999 now Rs. 2,799 on Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick, the company's answer to Google Chromecast is currently available for Rs. 2,799, down from its original price of Rs. 3,999. It allows you to stream movies, TV shows and songs using Prime videos, Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Music, Gaana and other services. It has voice detection, allowing you to perform major tasks using your voice.View Deal