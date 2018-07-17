Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best deals on smartphones

In response to Amazon's Prime Days sale, Flipkart has announced its own Big Shopping Days sale in India. The Big Shopping days sale began at 4PM on 16 July, 4 hours after Amazon's Prime days sale and will end on July 19.

Under this sale, Flipkart is offering discounts across a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, fashion, electronic appliances and more. Apart from discounts and card offers, Flipkart has also announced buyback guarantee on some of the smartphones for a prescribed fee. In this post, we will mention the best deals on mobile phones.

Best deals on smartphones on Flipkart

Google Pixel 2 | was Rs. 70,000 now Rs. 53,999 on Flipkart The Google Pixel 2 is currently available for Rs. 53,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 70,000. Additionally, HDFC bank debit and credit card users can get the device with an additional cashback of Rs. 8,000. It features a 5-inch full HD display and is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.View Deal

Nokia 8 Sirocco | was Rs. 54,999 now Rs. 49,999 on Flipkart The Nokia 8 Sirocco is currently available for Rs. 49,999, down from its original price of Rs. 54,999. It is available with a discount of Rs. 1,750 for SBI credit card users. The device features a 5.5-inch display and is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.View Deal

Honor 10 | was Rs. 35,999 now Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart The Honor 10 is currently available for Rs. 29,999, down from its original price of Rs. 35,999. The device is available with a discount of Rs. 1,750 for SBI credit card users. It features a 5.84-inch display and is powered by an octa core Huawei Kirin 970 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 | was Rs. 37,999 now Rs. 27,999 on Flipkart The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is currently available for Rs. 27,999, down from its original price of Rs. 37,999. The device is available with a discount of Rs. 1,750 for SBI credit card users. It features a 5.99-inch display and is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.View Deal

Honor 9i | was Rs. 19,999 now Rs. 14,999 on Flipkart The Honor 9i is currently available for Rs. 14,999, down from its original price of Rs. 19,999 and SBI credit card users can avail an additional cashback of Rs. 1,750. The device features a 5.9-inch display and is powered by an octa core Kirin 659 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.View Deal

Honor 9 Lite | was Rs. 13,999 now Rs. 10,999 on Flipkart The Honor 9 Lite is currently available for Rs. 10,999, after a discount of Rs. 13,999 and SBI credit card users can avail an additional cashback of Rs. 1,750. The device features a 5.65-inch display and is powered by an octa core Kirin 659 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.View Deal