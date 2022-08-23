Epic 40% off HBO Max deal is a fantasy for House of the Dragon fans

Coinciding with the release of House of the Dragons on HBO Max, Game of Thrones fans can rejoice in the fantastic saving available on the streaming platform's annual plans. Get your dose of dragons and strained family dynamics for a discounted rate, available to both new and returning subscribers.

From now until October 30, the HBO Max price on annual plans will be reduced by a whole 40% for your first year (opens in new tab). This is available on both its Ad-Supported and Ad-Free plan.

Down from $99.99, those who don't mind a commercial or two can pay just $69.99 for the first year (opens in new tab). Alternatively, those who want to cut out the ads and enjoy 4K streams can get their first year of its Ad-Free plan for just $104.99 (opens in new tab) (reduced from $149.99).

An excellent deal for those looking to tune into HBO Max. Find out all the details in full below, as well as what you can expect to watch now and in the future with plenty of incredible upcoming releases.

HBO Max deal in full:

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: save 40% on your first year (opens in new tab)

For a limited time only, new and returning HBO Max subscribers can get 40% off on both its Ad-Supported and Ad-Free plans when choosing to prepay for a year. That brings its Ad-Supported package from $99.99 a year to just $69.99 for the first year. For those opting for 4K streams and no commercials, pay $104.99 a year (down from $149.99). Thereafter you'll go back to the full price rate. Expires October 30 at predicted time of 11.59pm PT.

What can I watch with the HBO Max deal?

Alongside the exciting arrival of House of the Dragon - all about House Targaryen, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones - there are plenty of exciting new releases on the way before the year is out - and well into 2023, too. These include Succession season 4 and the highly-anticipated TV adaptation of the video game, The Last of Us. Next year also promises the second season of Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That, as well as new American crime drama Love and Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen.

(Image credit: HBO)

After something to watch right now? Recent releases include PLL reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, as well as Westworld season 4, Rap Sh!t and Hacks season 2.

Of course, it's also the place to binge Friends, as well as stream classics like The Sopranos and The Wire from start to finish. You'll also find Euphoria and critically-acclaimed movies like Belfast, Birds of Prey, and IT.