Early Samsung Memorial Day sale: 4K and QLED TV deals starting at $409.99

The 2022 Memorial Day sales event may be a few weeks away but Samsung is getting a head start with early offers on its best-selling 4K and QLED TVs. Right now you can score up to $4,000 off Samsung's stunning line-up of TVs with a range of prices starting at just $409.99 - all before the official Memorial Day sales event officially begins.



Our favorite bargains include Samsung's budget 55-inch 4K Crystal display on sale for just $409.99 (was $499), Samsung's art-inspired 65-inch The Frame TV marked down to $1,599.99 (was $1,999.99), and the gorgeous 65-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV on sale for $1,349.99 (was $2,199.99).



See more of today's TV deals from Samsung's early Memorial Day sale just below, and if you're looking for more bargains, you can see our Memorial Day TV sales guide with discounts from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.

Samsung Memorial Day sale: today's best TV deals

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $409.99 at Samsung

Save $62 – Today's cheapest TV deal from Samsung's early Memorial Day sale is this 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $409.99. An incredible value, you're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities. Easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $549.99 at Samsung

Save $100 – Samsung's Memorial Day sale also has the 65-inch Crystal display on sale for only $549.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 55-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $949.99 at Samsung

Save $150 - Samsung's Memorial Day TV deals include a fantastic set of discounts on the mid-range Q70A series with the 55-inch display on sale for $949.99. The QLED TV delivers a gorgeous picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and powerful 4K Quantum processor.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Samsung

Save $400 - If you're looking to snag a deal on Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, you can get this 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. The QLED Frame display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 65-inch QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,199.99 $1,349.99 at Samsung

Save $850 - Score this 65-inch Neo-QLED TV for $1,499.99, thanks to the massive $850 discount at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. You're getting brilliant colors and brightness and Samsung's excellent Tizen OS, and an HDMI 2.1 port for next-gen gamers on PS5 or Xbox Series X looking to max out their games at 120Hz in 4K resolution.

