Early Black Friday deal has Apple's MacBook Air down to a record-low price

While it's still October, early Black Friday deals are starting to pop up thanks to early sales like Amazon's recent Prime Day two-day event. We're still seeing some left-over bargains from the sale, like the 2020 MacBook Air M1 down to $799, thanks to today's $200 discount from Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the 13-inch laptop and a fantastic early Black Friday deal to grab before the official November sale.



The 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs 8GB of RAM and Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU to deliver exceptional speed and power. Perfect for students, the ultra-thin laptop weighs just 2.8 pounds, includes Touch-ID, and provides an impressive all-day battery life.



This is the best deal we've ever seen for the MacBook Air, and we don't expect the price to go much lower during Amazon's official Black Friday deals event.

Early Black Friday deal: Apple MacBook Air

Save $200 - Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to $799 - the best deal we've ever seen. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money.

