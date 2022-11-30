Cyber Monday TV deals extended - the 9 best offers still available

While Cyber Monday might technically be over (it is Tuesday, after all), Cyber Monday TV deals still live on from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. That means if you didn't grab a massive discount on a gorgeous OLED TV or snag a cheap budget set during the holiday weekend, it's not too late to do so now. To help you find the top leftover offers, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available today.



The best Cyber Monday TV deal was the LG C2 OLED TV, and this 65-inch model is still on sale at Best Buy for a record-low price of $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). Another favorite Cyber Monday TV that's back in stock at Best Buy is this Insignia 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $379.99 (opens in new tab) (was $549.99), and if you're looking to pick up a smaller budget set, you can get this 32-inch Roku TV from Onn. for only $108 (opens in new tab) (was $144).



See more of the best Cyber Monday TV deals below, and keep in mind that stock is limited, and offers are changing every day. If you see a price you like, we recommend acting quickly because you might not see a bargain like this until the upcoming Christmas sales event.

9 best Cyber Monday TV deals still available

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The best Cyber Monday TV deal is still available at Best Buy - LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $549.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our favorite big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch 4K display from Insignia on sale for a stunningly low price of just $379.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $400.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Cyber Monday TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99 - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $509.99 now $439.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a mid-size TV deal, Best Buy has the 2022 Amazon Fire TV on sale for $439.99. The 4K smart set includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control - all for under $500.

(opens in new tab) VIZIO 65-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: was $528 now $448 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another budget option in today's extended Cyber Monday deals is this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Vizio on sale for just $448. A fantastic value, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities with a voice-enabled remote.

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch Nano75 TV: was $649 now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get a 25% discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 55-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $499.99 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 43-inch Class TU690T Series: was $299.99 now $247.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you need a smaller and cheaper flatscreen TV that still delivers on 4K resolution, this is a great price made even better by the $52 discount. And Samsung is a trusted brand for TVs, meaning you'll get a quality product.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED TV (55-inch): was $1,499.99 now $1,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Always a best-seller during Cyber Monday, Amazon has LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,199, thanks to a whopping $300 discount. That's $100 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for a premium 65-inch display. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

(opens in new tab) Onn. 32-inch LED Roku Smart TV: was $144 now $108 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Our cheapest Cyber Monday TV deal is this 32-inch smart TV from Onn. on sale for just $108. It's a fantastic buy if you're looking to add a small display to an extra bedroom, plus the smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more.

