Cambridge Audio's 5-star wireless earbuds are the best Black Friday deal I've seen

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy – and now the true wireless wonders are ridiculously cheap. Truly, this is one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen. Ever.

You see, the Melomania 1 Plus cost $139.95 / £119.95 at launch. Recently, the audiophile-friendly earbuds were reduced to $99.95 / £99.95 – but as of today, November 14 (and in probably the best Black Friday earbuds deal of the year) the white colorway dropped to an astonishing £39.95 (opens in new tab) / $49.95 (opens in new tab) , either at Amazon or from Cambridge Audio direct.

The best Black Friday 2022 earbuds deal I've ever seen

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus are simply excellent earbuds. We've quoted the last-seen price in our header there (which is a whopping 50% discount) but when you consider the original MSRP of $139.95, you can see why we're so excited about this outrageous deal. Someone's Christmas gift may well have been decided…

This new discount brings the price of these excellent buds to under £40 and honestly, it's hard to believe given their sonic prowess – but we'll take it! Thank you, Cambridge Audio. For this nominal fee you're getting incredible sound, a long battery life, intuitive controls, and a helpful companion app.

We already knew that the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus were excellent value for money, so this new price comes as a massive surprize – after all, they were already cheaper than rivals such as the Sony LinkBuds S.

In terms of audio performance, these true wireless earbuds provide levels of detail and clarity that could easily rival some of the best over-ear headphones. Yes, they're that good…

The intuitive app, easy on-ear controls (which also include volume) and excellent connectivity just make me adore them even more.

OK, there’s no active noise cancellation, but when earbuds sound this good I don't miss it – and the levels of passive noise isolation are top notch.

If you're looking for some of the best Black Friday earbuds deals (or, for that matter, the top Black Friday headphones deals) this one is sitting pretty at the top of the pile. By a long way.