Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earbuds: still so cheap on Cyber Monday it's criminal

I wrote about it last week and I'm back to hammer my point home as we near the end of the deals extravaganza known as Cyber Monday.

Sometimes, a deal is so good, I literally cannot believe the pricing is real. On this occasion, I even emailed Cambridge Audio direct to check. But no, it's legit – and it's still live now.

You've probably heard of these excellent second-gen earbuds, but just in case: the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy – and now these true wireless wonders are ridiculously cheap. Honestly, this is one of the best deals (which can also be found within our wider roundup of Cyber Monday deals) on a set of earbuds I've seen. Ever.

You see, the Melomania 1 Plus originally cost $139.95 / £119.95 at launch. Recently, these audiophile-friendly earbuds were reduced to $99.95 / £99.95 – but as of November 14 (and in probably the best Black Friday earbuds deal of the year) the mad music-loving people at Cambridge Audio decided to slash the white colorway to an astonishing $49.95 (opens in new tab) / £39.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon or from Cambridge Audio direct. And the black colorway? That's only $10 / £10 more, at $59.95 (opens in new tab) or £49.95 (opens in new tab) (although, they're currently sold out in the UK).

I have a set but, because of this incredible price-drop, I bought more pairs for my family and friends over the weekend. And honestly, I think you should, too.

The best Cyber Monday earbuds deal, live now

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was $99.95 now $49.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus are simply excellent earbuds. We've quoted the last-seen price in our header (which is still a whopping 50% discount on the MSRP) but, when you consider their original asking price of $139.95, you can see why we're so excited about this outrageous deal. Someone's Christmas gift may well be sorted.

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was £99.95 now £39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This discount brings the price of these excellent buds (as long as the white finish suits) to under £40 and honestly, it's hard to believe. Given their sonic prowess this shouldn't really be allowed – but we'll take it and thank you kindly, Cambridge Audio! For this nominal fee you're getting incredible sound, a long battery life, intuitive controls, and a helpful companion app. As long as the white colorway suits (mine are white, they don't collect dust I promise!) you'll love them.

We already knew that the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus were excellent value for money, so this new price comes as a massive surprise – after all, they were already cheaper than rivals such as the Sony LinkBuds S.

In terms of audio performance, these true wireless earbuds provide levels of detail and clarity that could easily rival some of the best over-ear headphones. Yes, they're that good…

What you get, over the inaugural Melomania 1 buds, (which also got five sweet stars from us under review) is additional app support, customisable EQ settings, and the British audio firm's innovative High-Performance Audio Mode. And I love all of it. I even love the blue 'L' and 'R' on each earbud of my white set, and and the memory foam tips. Although, it should be noted that these only come in black, which might spoil the 'ice white' aesthetic if that's the color you've gone for. But I don't care when they sound this good for £40.

OK, there’s no active noise cancellation but, when earbuds sound this good, I don't miss it – and the levels of passive noise isolation are top notch.

If you're looking for one of the best Cyber Monday audio deals, this one is sitting pretty at the top of the pile by a very long way.