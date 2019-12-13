Best Buy’s 12 Days of Deals offers a gaming laptop at its lowest price yet

Best Buy is doing ‘12 Days of Deals’ for the Holiday season, and today the focus is on gifts for gamers, with some pretty tasty discounts to be had.

The raft of deals include price-cuts on a decent gaming laptop from Acer which has been reduced to Best Buy’s lowest price yet, along with up to 50% off various PC gaming accessories – including Razer’s Kraken Tournament Edition headset – and money off a number of games.

As ever, stock is limited, so you may have to make your move reasonably sharpish if you don’t want to miss out.

And of course the deals in question only last for today, with each fresh day bringing a new set of bargains at Best Buy (tomorrow’s is gifts for Apple lovers, and that means discounts on MacBooks, not fruit bowls).

Which are the best bargains for gamers available today, then? Glad you asked, because as far as we’re concerned, here’s our pick of the top discounts.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $829.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

This Acer notebook is almost 30% off and runs with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB system RAM, and a GTX 1650 GPU. That’s a solid enough combo of core components for gaming at Full HD with older or less demanding games, and indeed contemporary titles – just about – if you turn the graphics details down. You also get an IPS screen and a good whack of storage (128GB SSD + 1TB hard disk).View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset: $99.99 $51.99 at Best Buy

This wired headset is a seriously cool piece of kit, and at half-price it’s an equally serious bargain. The Kraken is a comfortable pair of cans that delivers excellent sound quality, so if you’ve been looking for a new headset, but don’t want to spend the earth, this is a fantastic deal of the day.View Deal

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Gaming Keyboard: $179.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Logitech’s G910 is a slick mechanical gaming keyboard featuring high-quality Romer-G switches, RGB backlighting, programmable macro keys, anti-ghosting technology and more. With a $100 discount, this is good value, for sure.View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 / Xbox One: $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on the Modern Warfare reboot, maybe now is the time with this $22 discount on the console versions. We were impressed with the game in our review, particularly in terms of the many multiplayer modes and graphics, although some of Modern Warfare’s more provocative aspects have proved controversial.View Deal