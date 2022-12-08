Apple's all-new iPad drops to a record-low price and arrives before Christmas

iPad deals are always hot sellers during December as they make fantastic Christmas gifts or a nice treat for yourself, and we've just spotted a rare price cut on Apple's all-new iPad at Amazon. Right now, you can grab the 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $399 (opens in new tab) (was $449) - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and $20 less than the Black Friday price.



Released in October of this year, the 2022 iPad includes Apple's powerful A14 Bionic Chip for laptop-like speed and packs 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 10th-generation tablet now features a sleek, lightweight design and an upgraded 12MP Ultrawide front camera, enhancing face-time calls. You also get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, support for the new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and all-day battery life.



Today's iPad deal is currently the cheapest Apple tablet you can pick up right now, as the 2021 iPad is currently sold out from Amazon. It's also an impressive and rare discount for a newly released Apple device, and as of right now, the 10.9 iPad is in stock and will arrive before Christmas Day.

