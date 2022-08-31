Amazon's Gaming Week sale slashes up to 30% off monitors, gaming mice and more

Amazon Gaming Week has returned! That means you can score some fantastic deals on a variety of PC and gaming accessories from Amazon's global store until the event officially ends on September 9.

Given that there are few sales events happening between now and Black Friday (opens in new tab), Amazon's Gaming Week sale is a good opportunity to grab a nice discount on a number of computer parts, gaming mice, monitors, headsets, and more.

On top of these already reduced prices, Amazon is also providing additional discounts to people who buy more than one item featured in its Gaming Week sale (opens in new tab), with an extra 5% off for those who purchase two items, and 10% off for those who buy three items.

To help you find a good bargain, we've taken the liberty of highlighting the best discounted items available to Singaporeans in the sale. Alternatively, you can head over to Amazon's Gaming Week landing page (opens in new tab) to see everything that's on offer.

Best Amazon Gaming Week sales

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset | SG$349 SG$209.74 (opens in new tab) (save SG$139.26) Offering lossless 2.4 GHz wireless for lag-free chat on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, the SteelSeries Arctis 9 is an excellent option for serious gamers. It boasts a Discord-certified mic with noise-cancelling functionality, and features Bluetooth functionality for simultaneous music and VoIP chat while gaming.

(opens in new tab) Acer ED322Q P 31.5-inch FHD Curved E2E Curved Gaming Monitor | SG$338 SG$308 (opens in new tab) (save SG$30) If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, Acer's ED322Q P 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor should fit the bill. It sports a VA panel and 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time with a max resolution of 1080p, making it ideal for competitive players.

(opens in new tab) Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse | SG$70.08 SG$46.13 (opens in new tab) (save SG$23.95) With up to 50 hours of battery life, a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB lighting, 7 programmable buttons, and mechanical switches, the Razer Mamba wireless gaming mouse is a great option for those who want tactile responsiveness without breaking the budget.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse | SG$159 SG$88.08 (opens in new tab) (save SG$70.92) A stylish gaming mouse which offers programmable RGB lighting functionality, the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro provides connection via sub-1ms Slipstream Wireless technology, Bluetooth or wired via USB. Offers up to 50 hours of battery life.