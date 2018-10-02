Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price is cheap on Amazon, and comes with accessories

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is an unquestionably good Android smartphone, but it's also undeniably expensive with a base price of $999. But, Amazon's got a nice discount, bringing it down to $929 and including both a wireless fast charging stand and Gear IconX 2018 wireless earbuds.

The Note 9 base model comes with an ample 128GB of internal storage, but that can readily be upgraded with a microSD card if you need more space. The 128GB model comes with 6GB of RAM, but we haven't seen that as a problem yet, especially with the fast Snapdragon 845 chipset powering the phone.

At $929, getting just the phone itself would be a good deal considering its normal price. But, the deal is much sweeter for the inclusion of the 2018 version of Samsung's Gear IconX wireless earbuds. On their own, these earbuds are over $100. The Qi wireless charger can also come in handy, especially since it doesn't just work with the Note 9, so you friends and family can use it with compatible phones as well.

While $929 may still seem like a lot, the Galaxy Note 9 is offering a truly best-in-class experience. Its chipset is fast, its cameras highly capable, the S Pen enables a number of handy extra functions, the screen is massive and beautiful, it still has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it boasts an IP68 resistance rating for water and dust.

It doesn't get much better, but thanks to Amazon, it does get a bit more affordable.