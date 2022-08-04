Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Best smartphone deals for you

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 is live now, and Amazon will be hosting the sale this time for 5 days (including Prime early access).

The sale is live for Prime members with Prime early access from August 5 at 12 AM. For everyone else, the sale will start on August 6 at 12 AM and will run till August 10 at midnight.

Amazon claims up to 40% off will be there on mobiles and accessories in the sale. Let's take a look at the best smartphone deals that are live on Amazon right now.

Card offers - What is it? How to claim it?

The best part about the sales on Amazon is the bank and card offers. With this, we can claim an instant extra discount on products when purchased with a specific debit or credit card. This time, Amazon is partnering with SBI credit cards only. And we will be getting an instant discount of 10% for up to Rs. 1,250 for the smartphone category.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 smartphone deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 - on sale for Rs. 66,990 (opens in new tab) 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display | Apple A15 Bionic SoC | 4GB RAM | 12MP dual camera | 12MP selfie camera | 3240mAh battery

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10T - on pre-order for Rs. 49,999 (Rs. 43,999 with card offer and cashback on Pre-order) (opens in new tab) 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | 50MP triple camera | 16MP selfie camera | 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging

(opens in new tab) iQoo 9T - on sale for Rs. 49,999 (Rs. 43,999 with coupon and card offer) (opens in new tab) 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 | 50MP Triple camera | 16MP selfie camera | 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charging

(opens in new tab) iQoo Neo 6 - on sale for Rs. 29,999 (Rs. 25,999 with coupon and card offer) (opens in new tab) 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz | Snapdragon 870 | 64MP triple camera | 16MP selfie camera | 4700mAh battery with 80W fast charging

(opens in new tab) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G - on sale for Rs. 24,999 (Rs. 17,749 with card offer and coupon) (opens in new tab) 6.55 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 778G SoC | 64MP triple camera | 20MP selfie camera | 4250mAh battery with 33W fast charging

(opens in new tab) iQoo Z6 44W - on sale for Rs. 14,499 (Rs. 12,249 with card offer and coupon) (opens in new tab) 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display | Snapdragon 680 | 50MP triple camera | 16MP front camera | 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging

(opens in new tab) Redmi 9A Sport - on sale for Rs. 6,999 (Rs. 6,399 with coupon) (opens in new tab) 6.53 inch HD+ LCD display | Mediatek Helio G25 | 13MP camera | 5MP selfie camera | 5,000mAh battery

Subscribe to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) Includes unlimited free fast delivery, Prime Music and more!