Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Best smartwatches, TWS, neckbands and headphones deals

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale is here. And we are listing out the best deals on Wearables and Hearables from the sale on this page.

The sale is live now for Prime members with Prime early access. It will open for normal Amazon customers on August 6 at 12 AM. And it will run till August 10.

Amazon is bringing back some of the deals that were available on the Prime Day sale that was held last month. And we truly have some good deals on smartwatches, TWS', neckbands and more.

Card offers - What is it? How to claim it?

Amazon offers an instant discount on using specific credit cards and debit cards during sales like this, it is usually called a card offer or bank offer.

This time around, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, up to Rs. 1,500. The maximum discount per credit card on non-EMI transactions is Rs. 1,250 while it is Rs. 1,500 for EMI transactions. It will not be applicable on SBI debit cards.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 TWS deals

(opens in new tab) Lowest price ever JBL Tune 130NC - on sale for Rs. 3,999 (opens in new tab) JBL Tune 130NC is an excellent TWS with superb sound quality for the price. It is rated the best by Techradar for the best true wireless earbuds under Rs. 5,000 (opens in new tab). It comes with ANC and a battery life of 40 hours with its case.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 230NC - on sale for Rs. 5,499 (opens in new tab) This is another stellar option from JBL. For the price of Rs. 5,500, this offers one of the best sound quality. It comes with 40 hours of battery life with the case and also comes with ANC.

(opens in new tab) Lowest price ever Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro - on sale for Rs. 6,699 (opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro was one of the best TWS in the market when it was launched. Now it is available at its lowest price ever. It comes with 99% ANC and 18 hours of playtime.

(opens in new tab) Oppo Enco Air 2 - on sale for Rs. 1,999 (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a TWS under Rs. 2,000, this gem from Oppo just dropped its price making it one of the best buys for the price.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3 - on sale for Rs. 3,499 (opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3 is a good pair of earbuds from Jabra that usually sells for Rs. 3,999 or Rs. 4,499 on Amazon.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Smartwatch deals

(opens in new tab) Amazfit Zepp E - on sale for Rs. 7,999 (opens in new tab) Amazfit Zepp E might be the most premium-looking smartwatch priced under Rs. 10,000.

(opens in new tab) OUT OF STOCK Amazfit T-Rex Pro - on sale for Rs. 9,999 (opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex Pro is the best smartwatch to buy if you fancy Casio G-shock watches. Its got a similar style and rugged nature, let's say it is inspired by G-shocks.

(opens in new tab) Best price yet Amazfit GTS 2 - on sale for Rs. 8,999 (opens in new tab) GTS 2 from Amazfit is one of the best smartwatches to get under Rs. 10,000 now. It has got all the features you want including Bluetooth calling feature.

(opens in new tab) Zebronics FIT920CH Smart Watch - on sale for Rs. 999 (opens in new tab) If you are looking for a smartwatch for under Rs. 1,000, this is the one. It comes with a 1.4-inch display, IP67 rating, SpO2 sensor, HR monitoring, and more.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Neckband deals

(opens in new tab) Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo - on sale for Rs. 1,199 (opens in new tab) On a budget? Just get the Realme Buds wireless 2 Neo. It comes with 17 hours of total playtime.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 headphones deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 - on sale for Rs. 19,990 (opens in new tab) These are the best over-the-ear wireless headphones in the market currently. And this new Prime Day deal has made it a lot sweeter on the wallet.

(opens in new tab) AKG K72 - on sale for Rs. 2,599 (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a budget pair of wired over the ear headphones, this is one of the best you can get for around Rs. 2,500.

(opens in new tab) ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder - on sale for Rs. 499 (opens in new tab) You won't get a better Bluetooth on the ear headphones for under Rs. 500.

(opens in new tab) Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 - on sale for Rs. 1,399 (opens in new tab) This is one of the best Bluetooth on ear headphones to get at under Rs. 1,500.

