Best neckband earphones under Rs. 2000 in India for 2022

Bluetooth earphones have exploded in popularity ever since Apple removed the headphone jack from phones, which soon other brands followed.

And when the Covid pandemic hit, everyone started embracing the work-from-home culture which in turn has resulted in people using headphones or TWS options to attend meetings virtually or be at their online classes.

Moreover, the style of headphones matters too, especially when the companies promise comfort and the best audio from their every kind of headphones. Today, there are endless options available as on-ear, in-ear headphones, neckbands, and even truly-wireless earbuds, both in budget and flagship.

Neckbands have its fan base, even when the TWS is going all vogue today. These are specifically loved by gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts. They are wireless and feature an unconventional design, where a horseshoe-shaped collar sits around your neck while you’re taking a jog or hitting a gym.

We have selected some wireless neckband options that we believe are the best for people with a tight budget. These super affordable neckbands promise superior Bluetooth stability, comfort, better sound quality, and so much more. So, let’s just dive straight into some cheap neckband earphone options.

Best cheap in-ear Neckband earphones in India under Rs. 2,000

1. Oppo Enco M32

Oppo Enco M32 is a fully-featured neckband for sub Rs. 2,000. They are a very lightweight and comfortable pair of earphones with IPX5 water resistance,

They include AI-powered noise cancellation for voice calls. They also feature magnetized speakers so when not in use, the two earpieces can snap together and switch themselves off. There is also a quick pairing mode to speed up the pairing process. The neckband features 10mm, full-range dynamic drivers, for punchier bass without ruining the balance of other genres.

Additionally, the bass mode can be activated by double-clicking the play/pause button. The Enco M32 offers a clean and crisp sound. Oppo M32 should be your pick if you're looking for a value for money neckband.

2. Sennheiser CX 120BT

To start with, we have Sennheiser CX 120BT wireless Bluetooth in-ear neckband headphones that are the most comfortable and portable on the list. They promise 6 hours of battery life, have a three-button remote to manage calls and music. They come with interchangeable ear tips to match your ear size.

They feature an aptX Low Latency to reduce lag and offer more responsive gameplay. They have a good frequency response range from 17Hz to 21,000Hz, which means they are good at producing clear bass, mid, and treble.

3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earphones come with USB Type-C fast-charging and can get charged in just over 20 minutes to offer almost 20 hours of usage.

They look classy, lightweight, and offer decent sound for the price. There is a direct button for the Quick Switch feature as well, which lets you pair two devices with the earphones and quickly switch between them by double-tapping the button on the neckband. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z features a 12.4 mm driver in each earbud.

4. Sony WI-C100

It might sound as if this neckband is a lower-end variant of WI-C200. But it is a newer model priced at the same price as that of the other model.

Sony WI-C100 comes with a battery life of 25 hours and supports fast charging support. It also has IPX4 splash and sweat resistance.

It supports the DSEE music upscale feature which supposedly increases and upscales the audio quality of the music on the neckband. It also supports Google Fast Pair, and you can customize the neckband by using the Headphones Connect app from Sony.

If you want a good-sounding neckband from Sony, this is a nice option.

5. Mi Neckband Pro

Mi Neckband Pro offers impressive 15 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation. They are suitable for anyone who is looking for perfect neckband-style earphones with longer battery life and water resistance. They offer strong bass and clean sound.

The design of the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro is flexible and can be twisted in any way you like. They include a multi-functional button that controls power, playback, and the ability to answer or end a call. There is also a rocker to control the volume. There is a separate button to activate the noise cancellation feature. The neckband has 10mm dynamic drivers and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It is also IPX5 rated for water resistance.

6. JBL Tune 215BT

Next up on the list comes from a brand that needs no introduction. The company has been making some top-notch audio products and headphones and covering all price range. The JBL Tune 215BT offers Quick Charging, great build quality, amazing battery life, for your budget.

They deliver up to 16 hours of battery life and the Quick Charge offers 1-hour quick playtime with mere 10 minutes of charging. They include 12.5mm dynamic drivers for good quality bass.

The JBL Tune 215BT neckband also supports multi-point connectivity that allows the seamless switch between two devices. They connect through Bluetooth 5.0 and offer lossless quality.

7. Sony WI-C200

The Sony WI-C200 wireless neckband offers up to 15 hours of battery life and supports Quick Charge as well to deliver 1 hour of juice from mere 10 minutes of charging. There is a 9mm driver unit that offers clear sound quality and punchier bass.

The pair also supports Google Assistant that can be activated from a simple touch to perform several basic tasks from mere voice, including music, calls, and more.

The neckband offers seamless connectivity, good response, and sound for as low as Rs.1,799. The build quality is also solid.

8. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 are the cheapest and beautiful neckband on the list. They feature Type-C Fast Charge and 88m super-low latency as well. They also support noise cancellation and have an 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver. They connect through the Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity option.

They offer solid bass sound, with the impressive sound quality for the price. They are also suitable when you’re playing mobile games. Thanks to Gaming mode and low latency, the gameplay is also impressive. 10 minutes of Quick Charge can last for about 120 minutes of use. Overall, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are feature-rich budget neckband-style earphones you to buy.

Check out our Realme Buds Wireless 2 review