Oppo Enco M32 review

Looks like neckbands will never go out of fashion. At a time when truly wireless stereo earbuds are the flavour of audiophiles, Oppo thinks otherwise. It has just refreshed the neckbands segment with the Oppo Enco M32 earphones, with a clear focus on delivering a high-quality sound experience and an ergonomic design language.

Two Minute Review

The Oppo Enco M32 might have just given the neckbands a reason to exist. And, for brands like Realme, Dizo, Boat, and Noise, the message is loud and clear - and that is the relevance of a design language even in the era of TWS earbuds.

The device, which goes on sale later this week, is available in the wireless earphones under Rs.2,000 price segment. And this neckband-style device brings truly promising features to a segment that should get the competition all worked up.

One such feature is the dual device switching that could help a user toggle between two connected devices. Say, you're listening to music on your smartphone and need to switch to the laptop for a Zoom meeting. All it takes is a tap or two and you are in without having to disconnect and reconnect.

On testing, it was confirmed that the device offers around 18 to 20 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge, and it gets completely charged in 35 to 45 minutes (we used a 44W charger though).

Pricing and Availability

The Oppo Enco M32 earphones are available for Rs 1,799. Early birds can purchase the earphones at Rs 1,499 as per the introductory offer announced by Oppo. The earphones will go on sale for the first time starting from January 10 through Amazon India. The only issue we had is the single colour option that Oppo has come up with and that too black. Given that the target audience of the device is the youth, we had expected Oppo to launch the earphones at least a couple more colours.

Design

(Image credit: Future / Rudra Raghuwanshi)

Before kicking off, we think it is pertinent to mention that there is just so much that one can expect in terms of design language on a neckband earphone. And the Oppo Enco M32 design is no exception. They look just like just any other similar product, but do get some cleaner lines. The neckband is made of rubber with matte plastic modules on both sides. The glossy black earbuds go well with the overall design.

They weigh around 33 grams which makes it easy to carry all day long and equally easy to misplace. The Oppo branding can be spotted on the right module of the earphones. Volume rockers and multi-function buttons are situated at the inner side of the right module, along with the LED indicator and USB Type-C charging port.

Oppo offers three different sizes of ear tips to choose from, which is quite handy as we found that the wrong size could either result in the earpiece sliding deep into the ear or get wedged midway resulting in loss of sound quality.

The earphones have an IP55 certification for dust and water resistance, making them an apt gym companion as you don't have to worry about sweat.

Audio Performance

(Image credit: Future / Rudra Raghuwanshi)

The Oppo Enco M32 has an audio performance that is good but could have been better, but for a few missing bits. For starters, lack of LDAC codec support that can delivery high-quality music experience via Bluetooth, means that the earphones miss out on detailed music notes.

Oppo passes the bass mode test with flying colours as the 10mm dynamic drivers of the device provide an enhanced bass response. It can be said that the earphones offer a boosted bass experience, but audiophiles are not going to love this as the boosted bass did mess with the vocals in some cases.

After running more than two to three dozens songs at a single go, we felt that the Enco M32 earphones did offer satisfactory performance while listening to various genres, including Bollywood, Rap, Pop, and EDM.

However, we would reiterate that the bass-first approach could be a distraction for audiophiles who prefer sharper notes. Also, the absence of a companion app to play with the settings and lack of a no bass mode switch feature are spoilsports.

The earphones do cover the ear cavity perfectly, which cancels most of the outside noise. We tested the device at different volume levels and found that most of the external noise got cancelled when the volume levels were above 55%. Of course, if you want songs to put you to sleep, the neighbour's kitchen sounds may not allow it.

The earphone's mic offers a clear audio output at the receiver's end. However, the case is different when there is any disturbance like wind or some loud noise on your side. You may have to enhance the volume each time you're outdoors.

In conclusion, we would say that The Oppo Enco M32 does not disappoint and is a good addition to any curated list of earphones under Rs 2,000.

Battery life

(Image credit: Oppo)

Undoubtedly, the battery life of Oppo Enco M32 earphones is a key USP. These earphones come with a battery life of 28 hours once charged completely. Here the catch is that they don't even take a lot of time in getting fully fuelled up.

During testing, we noted that the earphones had a playback time of around 26 hours, including a dozen calls, device switching for almost ten times, and non-stop music. The average volume levels of the earphones were somewhere between 55 to 70 percent. The playback time offered by Oppo makes Enco M32 beats competition.

Oppo Enco M32 earphones feature fast charging support with a Type-C port. We did a test by charging it for 10 minutes and found that the device functioned between 15 and 19 hours when volume levels were between 50 and 60%. An 18W charger took around 55 minutes to charge them completely. The time was reduced by almost 17 to 18 minutes with a 44W charger.

Should you buy the Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones?

(Image credit: Future / Rudra Raghwanshi)

Buy them if...

Battery life is a top priority

Most of the earphones available under Rs 3,000 offer 16 to 20 hours of battery life. This is where the Oppo Enco M32 rocks it. After getting charged completely, they offer 28 hours of battery life and take comparatively less time to reach 100 percent.

You enjoy the bass first approach

Latest trends have suggested that a large share of the Indian audience prefers bass boosted performance, except the audiophiles, of course. In that case, Oppo Enco M32 earphones are the best fit for you.

Minimalistic design appeals to you

The Oppo Enco M32 earphones have a minimalistic design and are light in weight. This makes them look elegant and comfortable to carry at the same point in time.

Don't buy them if

You are an audiophile

Being an audiophile is not that easy when a majority around you loves bass boosted music experience. If you are an audiophile, then Oppo Enco M32 is not meant for you as the bass tends to eat up the vocals in some scenarios, which can be utterly disappointing.

