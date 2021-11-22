boAt Rockerz 660 with 60 hours battery launched in India at Rs 2,499

The trend of using wireless wearables like headphones and earbuds had seen a surge since the world adopted remote working in the wake of the pandemic. Existing Chinese brands were soon joined by up-and-coming Indian names in this growing market. Now, boAt has launched its Boat Rockerz 660 headphones that claims 60 hours of battery life.

The boAt Rockerz 660 packs fast charging support, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 40mm driver set up, etc. Previously boAt dropped two gaming headphones in October, namely Immortal 1300 and Immortal 1000D. In addition, the headphones also support Google Voice Assistant and Siri.

boAt Rockerz 660 price and availability

boAt Rockerz 660 are available at a price of Rs 2,499 on Flipkart. The headphones are sold in three colors including Active Black, Fiery Moon, and Bumble Blue.

boAt Rockerz 660 Specifications

Based on an ergonomic design, boAt Rockerz 660 headphones sport an ear cushion that is claimed to be snug fit. The headphones have dual connectivity options, Bluetooth 5.0 and Aux. The wear detection feature of the headphones enables them to play music as soon as one wears them and stops the music the moment you take them out.

If you use two devices simultaneously, you can connect the headphones with both of them using the dual pairing feature. The 40mm driver setup of boAt Rockerz 660 provides dual EQ modes, bass and balance. The wearable is powered by a 1000mAh battery that the company claims to go on for 60 hours when charged completely.

Moreover, charging the headphones for only 10 minutes can offer a backup of eight hours. The product supports Type-C charging and gets completely charged in an hour. The headphones also have integrated controls to increase or decrease volume, change track, or stop the music.