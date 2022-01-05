Oppo launches neckband-style Enco M32 earphones - price, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

Oppo has finally launched the Enco M32 neckband earphones in India. These earphones are the successors to the Oppo Enco M31 earphones rolled out in May 2020. The Chinese tech giant revealed the specifications of the product on December 30. The BBK electronics sub-brand has taken things a step ahead with the features offered on the new earphones.

For starters, Oppo Enco M32 earphones pack long battery life, IP55 certification for water and dust resistance, durable battery, and fast charging support. They also include a dual device fast switching feature that makes it convenient to use the earphones with two devices simultaneously.

Oppo Enco M32 pricing and availability

The retail price of Oppo Enco M32 is Rs 1,799. However, under the introductory offer, these neckband-style earphones will be available at a price of Rs 1,499 in the market. The product is being shipped in only one color - black. The first sale of the product is scheduled to be held on January 10 via Amazon India.

Price: 1,499 *Sale starts on January 10

Oppo Enco M32 specifications

Oppo Enco M32 neckband earphones get an ergonomic design and weighs only 33 grams, making them comfortable to wear all day. The earphones pack 10mm titanium-plated composite diaphragm dynamic drivers coupled with an independent bass chamber design for high-quality bass.

In addition, it has magnetic earbuds that will automatically start pairing when split and power off the device if joined together. The multi-function button, for managing calls and activating voice assistants, and volume rockers have been placed at the right side of the earphones.

Oppo has offered flash charging support in Enco M32. The company claims that these earphones provide 20 hours of music playback on beings charged for just 10 minutes. The earphones can be charged completely in 35 minutes and support USB Type-C charging. Once charged completely, the earphones can deliver 28 hours of music playback, more than double of what Oppo Enco M31 offered.

