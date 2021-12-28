Oppo teases Enco M32 neckband-style earphones in India

Audio player loading…

Oppo is all set to expand its Enco line of earphones with new neckband-style earphones dubbed Enco M31. They will arrive as the successor to the very successful Enco M31 earphones that were launched in May last year.

The Enco M32 earphones have been spotted on Amazon India and the company’s own official website. The respective product pages make clear what the earphones could entail. Oppo looks to be majorly touting the battery backup of the earphones, which is 20 hours of music playback from a mere 10 minutes charge.

This is a significant bump from the 12 hours of playback available with the Enco M31 earphones. Furthermore, Oppo claims the earphones can be fully charged in 35 minutes.

Another notable feature that Oppo is promoting ahead of the launch is the comfortable wearing experience. The Oppo Enco M32 will feature a design similar to the Enco M31, which is an ergonomic fin design. Oppo claims they offer a stable ear wing design, which means they are snuggled to your ears perfectly. Oppo pitches that longer battery life and comfort combined can offer longer usage to the users.

The listing further tells the earphones will be equipped with a 10mm large dynamic driver to boost bass. The Oppo Enco M31 came with an IPX5 rating for water resistance, so we believe its successor will gain this feature as well. The M32 earphones are listed in black color option and as per the details they weigh just 33 grams.

The launch and price details of the Enco M32 earphones remain unknown but you can set a “Notify Me” notification on Amazon to know when Oppo is launching them in India.

For comparison, the Oppo Enco M31 is equipped with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and use Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It came with an AI-powered noise cancellation feature. It also featured magnetic control for the pause and start of the music. The earphones are offered in Black and Green color options.

