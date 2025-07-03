Plugable 2M USB-C Cable's integrated design keeps your desk clean and your network connection rock solid

Plug-and-play support across platforms makes this cable perfect for quick, hassle-free setups

The cable works, but hardware compatibility and mobile OS limits may kill the experience early

Plugable has revealed the USB-C-E1000-2M, a $20 USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet cable that provides a longer wired network connection without the need for dongles, fragile ports, or unreliable Wi-Fi.

It’s designed to connect smartphones and tablets to wired Ethernet networks, offering a more stable connection for accessing network storage systems or working with NAS devices.

That said, it’s a fairly niche product - its usefulness depends more on specific workflows and hardware compatibility than on the cable itself.

Plug-and-play simplicity or repackaged utility?

At its core, the USB-C-E1000-2M is a 2-meter cable with a USB-C plug on one end and a Gigabit Ethernet connector on the other. Unlike typical adapters or dongles, it combines both ends into a single cable.

Plugable says this design helps prevent common issues like loose connections, port wear, and signal drops caused by poorly seated dongles. It also reduces clutter, which is helpful in clean desk setups or shared workspaces.

The cable uses the Realtek RTL8153E chipset, a widely used and reliable component also found in many cheaper adapters.

While the 2-meter length offers added flexibility for layout and placement, it doesn’t improve performance or add new features beyond what standard adapters already provide.

For those hoping this cable will turn a phone or tablet into a fully integrated part of their home network, transferring large files to portable hard drives or syncing data to NAS systems, the experience might not be seamless.

The hardware allows the connection, but how well it works depends on the device, OS, app permissions, and NAS compatibility.

It works with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Linux without needing additional drivers. Android compatibility varies depending on the device, and iOS support is still limited to specific scenarios.

Priced at $19.95 with a limited-time discount, the USB-C-E1000-2M is affordable, but not essential for most users. It solves a problem many don’t think about until Wi-Fi goes down, but whether that makes it worth buying depends entirely on your setup.