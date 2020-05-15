Oppo Enco W31, Enco M31 wireless earphones go on sale on Amazon

Oppo is expanding its audio products portfolio in India once again with the release of two affordable Bluetooth earphones - the Enco W31 and Enco M31 neckband. Amazon India has listed the Enco W31 on sale at a price of Rs 3,999 and sales will start from today. The Enco M31 is a newer product that is cheaper costing Rs 1,999 and will go on sale starting May 23 on Amazon.

Oppo Enco W31 Earbuds

Although the Enco W31 was launched alongside the Reno 3 Pro and Oppo’s Enco Free TWS earbuds, it’s only going on sale now. Moreover, it’s debut price was Rs 4,499 and this new price could be a revised one. It’s available in Black and White colours. If you’ve seen the Enco Free TWS earbuds, the Enco W31 looks very similar except that they have in-ear silicone tips. The charging case, which has a USB-C port for charging is circular, can give 15 hours of music playback.

The battery life of the buds is pitched at 3.5 hours. The Enco W31 has 7mm dynamic drivers, a frequency range of 20Hz and 20kHz, and Bluetooth 5.0 with an approximate range of 10 metres.

The Enco W31 is the affordable version of the premium Enco Free. It also supports in-ear detection (for ColorOS 7 devices) as well as touch controls for music playback and managing calls. The earbuds will likely compete directly with Xiaomi’s Mi True Wireless earbuds and Realme’s offering, among other products.

Oppo Enco M31 Neckband

The Oppo M31 has a typical neckband design and 9.2 dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and noise reduction powered by AI. Also, the Enco M31 supports LDAC for high-quality audio output over the Bluetooth connection. They come in Black and Green colour options. As mentioned earlier, sales begin on May 23 on Amazon.