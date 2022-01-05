Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro announced in India: Price, specs, features and more

Audio player loading…

Dizo, the first brand under Realme’s TechLife ecosystem, has announced the launch of a couple of affordable wearable products in the country.

The Watch R is Dizo’s first-ever smartwatch with a circular AMOLED panel while the Buds Z offer Active noise Cancellation at an affordable price point. In fact, this is one of the cheapest earbuds in India to arrive with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro price and availability

The Dizo Watch R and the Dizo Buds Z Pro are priced at Rs. 3999 and Rs. 2999, respectively. However, as an introductory offer, both these products will be available at a discounted price. The Watch R will retail for Rs. 3,499 and the Buds Z Pro can be bought for Rs. 2,299.

Both the new products from Dizo will be sold via Flipkart exclusively. The watch will start selling from January 11 onwards while the buds will retail starting January 13 onwards.

Dizo Watch R specs and features

(Image credit: Dizo)

Dizo is a young brand that seeks a lot of support from Realme in terms of insights around customer requirements and even gets assistance in technical know-how. This probably explains why the Dizo Watch R looks slightly similar to the Realme Watch T1. Keeping that aside, the Dizo Watch R comes with a 1.3-inch circular dial with an AMOLED display encased in a metal frame.

The watch is just 9.9 mm thick and comes with support for 5ATM water resistance, always-on display mode, 150+ customizable watch faces, interchangeable straps and three different colourways - Classic Black, Golden Pink and Silver Grey.

The watch also comes with SpO2 monitor, can track around 110 sports activities and its 280 mAh battery can offer up to 12 days of battery life, the company claims. The watch doesn’t come with in-built GPS instead it uses your smartphone GPS to track the route.

Dizo Buds Z Pro specs and features

(Image credit: Dizo)

The Dizo Buds Z Pro are the latest entrant to the already busy TWS market in India. These can be termed as the affordable version of the Realme Buds Air 2 and are available in a couple of colour options - Orange Black and Ocean Blue.

The Buds Z Pro come with a slew of features including up to 25db Active noise cancellation, transparency mode and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that help offer better audio quality when you’re on calls.

The Dizo Buds Z Pro are equipped with a 10mm Dynamic Driver with Bass Boost Plus algorithm and come with a Game Mode that activates low latency mode which is ideal for smartphone gaming.

The buds come with a 43mAh battery rated to deliver 7 hours of battery life while the charging case comes with 380 mAh of battery which combined offers up to 25 hours of backup. For wireless connectivity, the Buds Z Pro come with Bluetooth 5.2 and have IPX4 certification for water and dust resistance.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!