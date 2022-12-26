Amazon Boxing Day sale 2022: today's best deals on tech, appliances, and more

The Amazon Boxing Day sale has one of the widest selections of products out of all the big end-of-year events, so we've searched through what's on offer today to help you find the very best deals.

Below, we've picked out a selection of our favorite tech deals in today's Amazon Boxing Days sale, encompassing smart home, laptops, TVs, and a few more reader favorites like smartwatches and appliances. There are many great discounts to check out today - in fact, most of these deals are as good, if not better, than the retailer's offering back in November for Black Friday.

Just below you'll find all our top picks, or you can jump through to Amazon to scope out the sale for yourself. Note that the Amazon Boxing Day sale runs from today through to December 31st so there's plenty of time to browse.

For a full overview of today's deals, head on over to our main Boxing Day sales page, where you'll find a full index of our recommended retailers. Stick with this page, however, if you're looking to make the most of that Prime delivery as we head into the new year. To start, here's a quick overview:

24 best deals in the Amazon Boxing Day sale

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest generation Echo Dot smart speaker offers a step up in audio quality to deliver clearer vocals, more powerful bass and a more vibrant sound overall. Apart from that, it's capable of exactly the same features as previous models, so it's up to you whether it's worth paying extra. It is the first time the brand-new Echo Dot has been on sale since launch, though, so it's a rare deal. Plus, the last-gen model is now sold out, so this is the next best option.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5: was £89.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a Boxing Day deal on a smart home display, today's cheapest offer at Amazon is the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £34. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini Camera: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Blink Mini is a fantastic way to kick-start your home security setup on the cheap, especially since today's Boxing Day sale has this gadget for only £1 over its lowest ever price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell: was £49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just £34.99 in today's Boxing Day sales- a full 30% off full price and just £1 more than the cheapest price we've ever seen. A great little inexpensive smart-home gadget, the Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 7.5L Multi-cooker/Air Fryer: was £230 now £199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This air fryer from premium brand Ninja Foodi enjoys a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Amazon and boasts a 7.5L capacity – enough for a dinner party of 6 or more. Right now, it's discounted on Amazon with a £30 off Boxing Day sale that matches the Black Friday price. It's not a deep discount, but a good buy if you're looking to get something premium for less.

(opens in new tab) Hisense A6E 50-inch 4K TV: was £499 now £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a huge amount of TV for this low price, especially considering it has advanced Dolby Vision support to make the most of its HDR capabilities. At this price, it obviously won't be the brightest or best-sounding TV in the world, but Hisense is incredibly hard to beat when it comes to bang-for-buck. And with £200 off, this will definitely punch above its price bracket.

(opens in new tab) TCL 32S5209 32-inch HD TV: was £199 now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lots of 32-inch TVs have to do without the tech that makes bigger TVs great, but not this one. You get Android smart TV and HDR support, so it's easy to find things to watch, and they look better once you do. With these specs, £149 is a very competitive price, and the £50 discount is about as good as it gets for TVs this cheap, anyway.

(opens in new tab) Samsung AU7110 65-inch 4K TV: was £679 now £549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Last year's Samsung AU7110 doesn't have the vibrancy of Samsung's higher-priced QLED TVs, but this is an exceptionally fair trade-off for this much TV real estate for around £500. Samsung TVs deliver the best bang for your buck if you're on a budget - and the AU7110 is no different with solid upscaling and adaptive surround sound. There's no HDMI 2.1 for current-gen gaming, but for watching 4K films and shows this is a solid pick

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch QNED816 4K TV: was £1,149 now £649 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A 39% price cut on this LG 55-inch QNED TV gives gamers an opportunity to scoop up a cheap but great TV to use with their PS5. QNED is LG's way of saying the set has quantum dots for enhanced colour, and it also supports 4K 120Hz video input and VRR. LG's webOS platform provides streaming smarts, and you can also control the TV via Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands. Today's Boxing Day price is a match for Black Friday's back in November.

(opens in new tab) Hisense U8G 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £1,099 now £799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest this set has ever been. It uses mini-LED tech for dazzlingly high brightness – great for viewing during the day – and Dolby Vision HDR. There's Dolby Atmos sound support, as well as support for 4K 120Hz playback, so it's a great choice for gamers.

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch CS series 4K OLED TV: was £979 now £847.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This great Amazon Boxing Day sale on the LG's CS series OLED TV matches its Black Friday deal. This set sports the company's latest a9 Gen 5 AI Processor, and has support for Dolby Vision IQ HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. With a native 120Hz display, it's also a great option for gaming, and LG packs in VRR, ALLM, G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium to round out the set's gamer-friendly features.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48-inch OLED TV: was £1,399 now £899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The world's best TV for most people (according to our review (opens in new tab)) is at its cheapest-ever price without any kind of extra voucher discount (which once made it £50 cheaper than this for a day). We don't know whether that price will return, but this is the best we've seen for it otherwise. It's a wonderful OLED TV, and is totally future-proofed, thanks to its great smart TV software and four advanced HDMI 2.1 port.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-Inch QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,799 now £929 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a super 48% saving, this Samsung 4K TV is an absolute steal at its current price. Its Quantum Matrix Technology means its picture quality is, well, quality in light and dark settings, while its Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature makes gaming sessions as crystal clear and crisp as they come. Add in that dynamic 3D sound, a 100Hz refresh rate, and 4K QLED resolution, and you're getting more bang for your buck. Snap this one up ASAP.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 513: was £399 now £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Here's a good value 2-in-1 laptop deal from Amazon. The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 offers reasonable performance for the price, but the main benefit is the ability to swap to a tablet mode for touch controls and a better video viewing experience. It also sports an impressive battery life of up to 13.5 hours.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 15: was £599.99 now £499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great daily driver that doesn't break the bank, consider this Asus VivoBook 15 if you need a powerful mid-range laptop at a fantastic price. It has a decent Intel i5 processor, but the jump to 16GB of RAM does justify the cost. Go for this if you want the extra performance to ensure programs load quickly and reasonable multitasking doesn't slow the laptop down.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: was £649.99 now £549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you'd prefer more storage then this is a solid price for the Acer Aspire 5 at Amazon. It's now £150 off and comes with a 15.6-inch screen. Other components are as strong as expected for the price, including an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. That'll handle all your everyday tasks as well as more involving work and multitasking.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £877.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The record-low price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 is sadly no longer available, but today's deal is only £50 more. It's still a fantastic price for the device that regularly gets a high place in our best laptop guide. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a solid spec for all your computing needs.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook Pro OLED: was £999.99 now £799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Creative professionals after a premium workstation that isn't as pricey as a MacBook would do well to check out this Asus VivoBook Pro OLED. This compact but powerful machine includes a high-end AMD Ryzen 9 processor, a whopping 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. The 14-inch OLED display is the standout, though, which will give you better image and video quality.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds: was £90 now £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Under intense review, we called these Sony earbuds "great value for money" – but that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery life can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and they've only been this cheap once before.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds: was £250 now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Boxing Day sale ont the Sony WF earbuds brings them back down to their Black Friday sales price. We briefly saw them dip to £169, but this is a whole £10 cheaper than we've ever seen them, and if you don't want to be left feeling sad then strike now, friend! Sony's immersive LDAC, excellent ANC, eight hours of battery life from just the earbuds and stunning five-star sound quality all for £91 off the RRP? Click on through.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones: was £380 now £277 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding and the XM3 before it were excellent, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £110 off. For the record, this Boxing Day sales price is a full £20 cheaper than Black Friday so definitely consider picking these up.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was £259 now £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A £10 saving might not exactly be a ground-breaking discount, but this is actually the first discount on the latest Apple Watch SE 2022. If you're looking for a fully-featured and up-to-date model without breaking the bank, this is a decent option. A new chip, lighter build, and new crash detection features are the main upgrades on this particular model over the previous iteration.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was £289 now £239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy Watch5 features Samsung's 3-in-1 BioActive sensor that functions as a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, electrical heart sensor (ECG), and optical heart rate sensor, measuring anything from sleep to stress to heart rate and more. It's durable, water-resistant, and lightweight – the perfect companion for a healthy lifestyle. Today's price on the 44mm version is the cheapest we've ever seen - note, however, that this price is only available on the larger model.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: was £79.95 now £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a great way to introduce someone to fitness tracking. If you're just after a cheap way to nudge yourself healthier by counting your steps, tracking your sleep and the calories you expend on a day-to-day basis, this is the deal for you. It even comes with a year of Fitbit Premium for even more exercise data, programs and tracking.

