Currys Boxing Day sale 2022: best deals on laptops, TVs and appliances

The Currys Boxing Day sale is now live with savings of up to 30% on thousands of items, including a vast selection of tech, including TVs, laptops, appliances, gaming gear and much more.

We've searched through the deals at Currys and have highlighted the best ones here: you'll find discounts on some of the year's most popular products, items with the biggest savings and a selection of standout offers we think you should check out.

Some of the highlights we've spotted include a new low price of £179 for the Ninja Foodi 7.5L Multi-Cooker (opens in new tab) - that beats the deal we saw over Black Friday. Plus, there's the return of the excellent budget-friendly 43-inch Hisense 4K TV for £249 (opens in new tab) and a terrific value laptop in the Samsung Galaxy Book2 for £299 (opens in new tab).

Currys is just one of the many retailers to join in with this year's Boxing Day sales and you can check out our full coverage for all of the top offers live at more major stores live right now.

Here's our pick of the best deals in the Currys Boxing Day sale.

9 best deals in the Currys Boxing Day sale

Hisense 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV: was £329 now £249 at Currys

If you need a 4K TV on a budget, check out this Hisense set on sale at Currys. This hefty price cut was available over Black Friday but it's back again to bring this 43-inch model well under £300, which isn't bad considering you get support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a host of smart TV functions. With Amazon Alexa built-in, this one is a solid all-rounder for those who don't want to spend big.

50-inch: £379 £299 | 55-inch: £429 £329

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 7.5L Multi-cooker/Air Fryer: was £229 now £179 at Currys

This multi-cooker/air fryer from premium brand Ninja Foodi boasts a 7.5L capacity – enough for a dinner party of 6 or more. Right now, it's discounted at Currys by £50, making it cheaper than the price we saw over Black Friday. With excellent reviews, too, this is a good buy if you're looking to get a premium multi-cooker for less.

Samsung Galaxy Book2: was £599 now £299 at Currys

While the Galaxy Book2 is not the most powerful Samsung laptop available, it’s one of the most budget-friendly - especially now that it’s discounted £300 to its lowest-ever price. It's great for those who want to catch up with a few admin tasks thanks to a battery life of up to 20 hours or even watch Netflix on the road with its large 15.6-inch display and slim build.

Shark IZ202UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology: was £349.99 now £199 at Currys

Get this Shark cordless vacuum for an excellent price in the Currys Boxing Day sale. There's a lot going for this stick vac, which has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, an anti-allergen complete seal and useful attachments such as a crevice tool, an upholstery tool and an anti-hair wrap pet tool. It's a good choice of cordless vacuum for pet owners and all other households thanks to its power and convenience.

JVC 65-inch Fire TV Edition 4K TV: was £549 now £398 at Currys

One of the cheapest big-screen TV deals right now is this 65-inch JVC 4K Fire TV that's on sale for £399 at Currys. It's a lot of TV for the price that also supports the highest 4K Ultra HD resolution and has the Fire TV experience built-in for easy access to all the major streaming apps. Plus, there's compatibility with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

HP 14s: was £549.99 now £389.99 at Currys

This HP laptop has a big £160 discount for Boxing Day to make it an affordable everyday device with solid performance and a 9-hour battery life. So, if you need something that can get you online to check emails, watch Netflix and do some light work, this lightweight laptop with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD will do the trick at a reasonable price.

Energy efficient appliances: up to £230 off LG, Bosch, and Samsung appliances at Currys

While new appliances may not be the most thrilling purchase, they can potentially save you a bundle in the long run in terms of energy and water bills if you pick an energy-efficient model. In the Currys Boxing Day sales, you can bag a significant discount on a washing machine, dryer or oven from a leading brand today. Reduced now are models from LG, Bosch, Samsung and more - some of which come with extended warranties and bundle savings should you buy a set together.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was £1,049.99 now £699.99 at Currys

This Lenovo Yoga 7 is one of the best premium 2-in-1 laptop deals in the Boxing Day sales. With high-performance components such as an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it has enough power to support all your general computing needs. All of that combined with the flexibility of a tablet mode with a high-quality 16-inch IPS touchscreen gives you a lot of versatility for your money.

