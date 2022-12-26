John Lewis Boxing Day sale 2022: all the best deals on tech, home and fashion

With the John Lewis Boxing Day sale now underway, we've brought together all of the best deals available right now. Large reductions of up to 50% are available across a number of the retailer's main categories, such TVs, headphones, toys, fashion and more.

If you pop over to John Lewis, there's this Ring Video Doorbell for £59.99 (opens in new tab) - that's back to the record-low price we saw over Black Friday. You can also find a fantastic value Nintendo Switch OLED bundle for £309.99 (opens in new tab) that includes a copy of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit or there's the excellent Sony A80J 4K TV for £999.99 (opens in new tab) - a return to its cheapest price ever.

8 best deals in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale

(opens in new tab) Samsung AU7110 43-inch 4K TV: was £579 now £379 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Last year's Samsung AU7110 doesn't have the vibrancy of Samsung's higher-priced QLED TVs, but this is an exceptionally fair trade-off for this much TV real estate for around £500. Samsung TVs deliver the best bang for your buck if you're on a budget - and the AU7110 is no different with solid upscaling and adaptive surround sound. There's no HDMI 2.1 for current-gen gaming, but for watching 4K films and shows this is a solid pick.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (Wireless): was £89.99 now £59.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

If your home doesn't have existing wiring, or you'd prefer the convenience of a wireless setup, then you can pick up this version of the Ring Video Doorbell in the John Lewis Boxing Day sales. It's now £30 off and back down to the lowest price ever. A bargain for some smart home tech that can monitor your door and respond to visitors.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: was £409.98 now £309.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £99.99 when you buy this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle, which comes with a console and a copy of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. This AR spin-off of the arcade racer allows you to create courses around your home, and zoom through them using the included kart toy with the footage beamed directly to your Switch. One to go for if you want a totally unique gaming experience.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: was £269.99 now £169.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Consider this affordable Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook if you'd prefer a slightly larger device in this price bracket with a 14-inch display and 64GB of storage. Expect a basic level of performance, but enough to comfortably handle light use, admin tasks, browsing and media streaming. It's a good portable option, too as it weighs just 1.3kg and has a battery that lasts up to 10 hours.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones: was £380 now £299 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding and the XM3 before it were excellent, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £80 off. They've only been as cheap as this once before over Black Friday - and these cans only launched in May 2022. Our advice? This is a top deal on a winning pair of new noise-cancelling headphones.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V15 Detect: was £599.99 now £499.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Dyson claims that this is 'the most awarded vacuum cleaner', which is something which we can't disagree with since we awarded it five stars and our 'Best in Class' badge in our review (opens in new tab). A feature we love is that the laser floorhead highlights dust on hard floors that the human eye can’t see - it's a great option for those who want evidence that their home is spotlessly clean.

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,399 now £999 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

This TV from 2021 features Sony's phenomenal image processing, plus the rich colours and infinite contrast that OLED is famed for. It's also a 'Perfect for PlayStation' TV, meaning that not only supports the 4K 120Hz and VRR features of the next-gen console (as any TVs do), but also the Auto HDR Tone Mapping features, which make HDR gaming look even better. This is the cheapest it's ever been, and though it's an older TV, getting these kinds of features at 55 inches for under £1000 makes it an excellent deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi, 256GB): was £899 now £749 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Here's a big £150 saving on one of Samsung's newest Android tablets, which offers a large 12.4-inch screen and a generous 256GB of storage. Unlike iPads, you also get a stylus (the S Pen) in the Galaxy Tab S8+ box, plus a year of free Disney+ if you buy today. Plus. there's an extra saving of £200 if you trade in any old tablet.

