Amazon Black Friday deals just dropped: $15 Echo Dot, $35 Fire tablet, $60 Ring

While Black Friday deals officially launch next week, Amazon is giving us a sneak peek with massive discounts on its own devices that you can shop right now. Amazon's Black Friday deals include record-low prices on some of its most popular devices like the Echo Dot smart speaker, Fire tablets, the Ring doorbell, the Echo Show, and more, and we're rounding up all the best offers for you below.



Our personal favorite is Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot, marked down to $14.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic price for a smart speaker. Amazon also has its Fire tablets on sale, with prices starting at just $34.99 (opens in new tab), and a Black Friday favorite, the Blink Mini security camera, on sale for $29.99 (opens in new tab). You'll also find best-ever offers on the Echo Show smart home display lineup (opens in new tab), and you can grab the top-selling Ring Video Doorbell for only $59.99 (opens in new tab).



Shop more of Amazon's best Black Friday device deals below, and keep in mind, most of today's bargains include record-low prices, and we can't guarantee you'll see a better offer during the official Amazon Black Friday deals event.

Black Friday Amazon device deals

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This early black Friday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 for Black Friday - a massive 50% discount, and the first price cut the smart home speaker has received. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Blink Mini was a Black Friday best-seller at last year's sale, and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $29.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the top-rated Blink Outdoor security camera on sale for $54.99 - the best offer we've seen and a fantastic price for a smart outdoor security camera. The Blink camera is weather-proof and features two-way audio, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a Black Friday deal on a smart home display, today's cheapest offer is the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $34.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a bigger display, Amazon also has the Echo Show 8 on sale for just $69.99 - the cheapest deal we've ever seen. You can make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 10: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to get your hands on Amazon's latest and greatest smart display, today's early Black Friday deal drops the Echo Show 10 to a record-low price of $169.99. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon's Black Friday device deals include the 2022 Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99 - a new record-low. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $89.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Black Friday device deals also include the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet that's on sale for $44.99. That's a massive $45 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12 hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Black Friday sale has the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $74.99. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another Black Friday best-seller is the Ring Video Doorbell, on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's early Black Friday deals just dropped the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: was $129 now $75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Improve your home's WiFi with the Amazon Eero 6 - on sale for $75 in this early Black Friday deal. That's the lowest price we've seen for the mesh wifi router that delivers speeds up to 900 Mbps and supports over 75 devices simultaneously.

See more tablet offers with our Black Friday tablet deals guide, and see more smart home bargains in our Best Buy Black Friday deals roundup.