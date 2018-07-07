All TCL 4K TVs prices are 10% off today, including the already-cheap TCL Roku TV

Big discounts on TVs, computers, smartphones, and other products will be everywhere during Amazon Prime Day 2018, which runs from July 16 to July 17. But, for anyone hoping to score the best cheap 4K TV sooner, there's a deal from TCL going today. Consider it an early Prime Day deal.

On Saturday, July 7, TCL is cutting prices on all of its 4K TVs by 10%. The company already offers a wide variety of budget-priced TVs, including the TCL 6-series TVs (which we loved), which are our budget picks for best 4K TVs.

TCL is running this 10% off deal in celebration of National Cut the Cord Day, which is today, Saturday July 7. Here's the downside: The discounts will be one day only. But they are easy to pick up: all will be available from major retailers throughout the US, including Amazon.

Anyone hoping to save even more money can enter TCL's giveaway here. The company will be selecting winners for 103 different bundles, including a 55-inch 4K TV with Roku built in and a Mohu Blade antenna.

Since this discount is only for one day, you'll have to be quick. But if you miss out, you can count on more deals to come from Amazon Prime Day.