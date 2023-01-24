Act fast: Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro just crashed to a record-low price at Amazon

Upgrade your machine and save some cash with this fantastic deal we've just spotted on Apple's powerful MacBook Pro. Amazon has just dropped the 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro to $1,999 (opens in new tab) (was $2,499) - that's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro sits on our best laptop list thanks to its powerful M1 Pro chip - a component that delivers exceptional performance and speed and gives you an impressive 17 hours of battery life. You're also getting a stunning 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED technology, an ultra-thin lightweight design, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.



Today's offer matches the record-low price we saw during Black Friday, and this specific deal from Amazon is for the Silver MacBook Pro that comes with 1TB of storage, which means you're getting plenty of space for pictures, apps, movies, and more.

MacBook Pro deal at Amazon

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M1, 1TB (2021): was $2,499 now $1,999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Listed as one of our best laptops, the 2021 MacBook Pro features a fantastic 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and packs Apple's powerful M1 Pro chip that delivers impressive performance that suits creative professionals. Amazon has the 1TB MacBook Pro M1 on sale for a record-low price of $1,999.99, thanks to today's $500 discount.

More MacBook deals

See more laptop offers with our roundup of the best laptop deals, and you can see more of the best MacBook deals that are happening now.



You can also look forward to upcoming offers at the 2023 Presidents' Day sales event.