5 great Samsung soundbar Black Friday deals that bring Dolby Atmos for less

Samsung offers an impressive range of Dolby Atmos soundbars – everything from affordable, compact all-in-one models to pricey 7.1.4-channel systems with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. We’ve spotted a number of desirable models among the best Black Friday soundbar deals , and we’re here to tell you more about them.

TVs get pushed heavily during Black Friday deals season, but soundbars are an equally important part of that equation. That’s because many TVs have fairly weak audio performance and require a soundbar to make the movie magic happen – or, depending on the set, simply make the dialogue in TV shows audible.

Soundbars offering Dolby Atmos take TV audio to the next level by bouncing sound off the ceiling to reproduce height effects in Atmos soundtracks. This makes the sound more immersive, literally filling the room and centering you in the action. Samsung’s Dolby Atmos soundbars are well-regarded by TechRadar reviewers, so we can easily recommend the soundbar deals listed below.

The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-S60B 5.0 ch soundbar: was $349.99 now $199 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Black Friday deals include $150 off this affordable all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar, a 43% savings. This model is specifically designed to work with Samsung TVs to deliver Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks by utilizing the set's own speakers, and also features a wireless Atmos connection. A great add-on if you're buying a new Samsung TV on Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q750B Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $799 now $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is an incredible amount of Dolby Atmos sound for this price. This is basically the Samsung HW-Q700B soundbar and subwoofer, but with two rear speakers bundled in. Considering the Q700B alone costs the same as this bundle, you're getting a phenomenal package. It creates a 5.2.1-channel system, with three channels from the soundbar, two rear channels, two real up firing channels, and the subwoofer. Samsung's SpaceFit tech does a great job of tailoring the sound to your environment, too. This is the best-value soundbar package with rears we've seen this year so far – its size is great TV of 48-75 inches.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-S800B Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $897 now $579.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 33% saving is one of our favorite AV deals of Black Friday so far. We were blown away by how strong the Dolby Atmos effect from this soundbar is when we reviewed it – and yet it's a quarter of the size of the Sonos Arc. Even the subwoofer is good-looking and compact. Its low profile is ideal for a TV with a short stand, or just for anyone who wants the most minimalist soundbar possible. The overall sound quality and detail are excellent for this low a price – nothing else at this price delivers such great Dolby Atmos positional sound. It's suitable for TVs of 55 inches and up, and it's available for the same price in white too (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q800B 5.1.2ch soundbar: was $999 now $699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung has unleashed some great Black Friday 2022 soundbar sales, including $300 off this midrange model. That's the second lowest price we've seen this year (it was available for $400 off previously) for the Q800B, which is the successor to the Q800A system we previously reviewed (opens in new tab). For this new version, Samsung has upped the channel count to 5.1.2, and now supports a wireless Dolby Atmos connection from the TV. This is a great deal on a feature-packed bar.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch soundbar: was $ 1,899 now $1,399.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's gone Black Friday crazy this year with deals on loads of products, including $600 off its top soundbar system. When we reviewed the 11.1.4-channel Q990B (opens in new tab), we found that it delivered fantastic Dolby Atmos immersion from a reasonably compact system. It's certainly not the cheapest soundbar, but it's more affordable than ever.

The wireless surround speakers that come with some of these systems aren’t a complete necessity, though they do make the audio experience more involving by placing sounds behind you. And some surround speakers also have up-firing drivers that bounce sound off the ceiling to make the Atmos experience even more realistic and intense.

While wireless surround speakers aren’t an absolute necessity – though we heartily recommend them! – a wireless subwoofer always brings better sound quality. That’s because soundbars, especially slim, compact ones, aren’t designed to reproduce the low-frequency effects in soundtracks, so they need that external subwoofer, which is purpose-built for bass, to add the low-end kick that makes movies sound exciting.

What other features do Samsung soundbars offer? Some models have SpaceFit processing to tune the sound for your particular room. Others have a wireless Dolby Atmos connection from the TV, a feature that effectively eliminates wires in the system – always a desirable thing. Whichever system you choose, we’re sure it will be a substantial upgrade over your current TV’s sound.

