17 of the best laptop deals in the Prime Day sale at Amazon today

Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is officially underway. And, naturally, we're seeing a lot of laptop deals available, with many offering up to 50% in savings.

Laptops are among the biggest sellers during massive sale events such as Prime Day and Black Friday, so it isn't surprising that we're seeing a lot of them now – with Amazon's second Prime sale event also being called Prime Day 2. You'll see a lot of bargains, not just on cheap models but also premium bestsellers.

For instance, we are seeing the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (opens in new tab) at only $799, knocking $200 off its price. Gaming laptop deals are available as well, with the highly popular Asus TUF F17 (opens in new tab) getting a 19% discount so that it's now at a more affordable $750. In the UK, many Acer, Asus, and MSI models are also dropping in price. The MSI Summit E16 Flip (opens in new tab) is now just £969 while the MSI Raider GE66 (opens in new tab) is £400 off at £1,599.

We've gathered the best Prime Early Access laptop deals below for your convenience, updating it as we find better deals pop up on Amazon. However, if you can't find any below that appeal to you, it's also worth checking our best laptops and best gaming laptop guides as those also have the best (read: cheapest) prices available.

US Prime Day Early Access laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop, 4GB RAM, 32GB: $199.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120: This incredible deal gets you a 12-inch Chromebook for just $80. This is perfect for students and kids, and it may be the only laptop under $100 that's worth buying during Amazon's Early Access sales.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14, 4GB RAM, 64GB: $289.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80: This Chromebook is great for students. While the specs aren't incredible - the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is quite low, because it runs Chrome OS, it's not that much of an issue, and will still out perform many Windows laptops at this price - especially when it comes to battery life.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i (2022): $449.99 $329.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - It's a lower-powered machine than many of the laptops on sale right now, but if you just want to browse the web and maybe watch some Netflix, the IdeaPad 1i is perfectly sufficient. At $330, it's great value for a 14-inch Windows laptop.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i (2022): $649.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - At less than 20mm thick, the IdeaPad 3i is an incredibly thin and light Windows laptop designed with productivity in mind. The screen's wide viewing angles and the webcam privacy shutter are just two of the features Lenovo has included to make this a top-notch business laptop.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook S14 S433, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: $729.99 $589.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $140: This gorgeous thin and light laptop proves you don't have to spend a fortune to get a stylish device. Not only does it look great, but with an 11th gen Intel processor and 8GB of RAM, this will run Windows 11 with ease.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF F17, Intel Core i5, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB: $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: For just $700, you can get this excellent rugged gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 GPU, Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which will power through modern games with a bit of tweak.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5, Intel Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB: $929.99 $749.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $180: This is a great gaming laptop for the price, offering you an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU that can handle games at medium settings at 1080p. Older games will run even better, and the fast 144Hz screen ensures they will feel fluid in action.

(opens in new tab) LG Gram 2-in-1 (2022): $1,299.99 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - A seriously good deal on a seriously good hybrid laptop. The 2022 model of the Gram 2-in-1 is ultra-lightweight and packed to the gills with the latest components and features, making it a formidable choice of on-the-go laptop for busy professionals. The WUXGA touchscreen is absolutely gorgeous, too.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1,198 $998 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The MacBook Air with M1 chip remains one of the best laptops ever made, offering excellent performance and battery life in a thin and light design. This deal knocks $200 off, plus you get AppleCare+ which protects the laptop with an extended warranty.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5: $1149.99 $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $146 - A straightforward gaming laptop with a reasonable discount for Amazon Prime Early Access, the Lenovo Legion 5 is a great choice for esports games like Warzone and Valorant thanks to its 120Hz display and RTX 3060 GPU.

UK Prime Day Early Access laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook C204MA: £149.99 £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - This Asus Chromebook, which boasts Google Assistant, 12 hours of battery life, and a Celeron N4020 chip, drops below £100 with this Prime Early Access deal. It's a great choice for students who don't need a lot of power to do their homework.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 311 C722: £199.99 £129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 - Students need a laptop that's affordable but reliable, and the Acer Chromebook 311 has proven to be such a device. That's while touting a military-grade build and a compact, lightweight design. With Prime Early Access, it's also cheaper than ever with a £70 discount.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Chromebook: £379.99 £189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £190 - If a more powerful Chromebook is what you need, consider this one from Lenovo, which boasts Intel Pentium 7505, Intel UHD Graphics, and 128GB SSD. Typically over £350, it's dropped well below £200, offering you plenty in savings.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: £699 £549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 - Acer's Aspire line are among the best affordable consumer laptops on the market. And this Aspire 5 model with an 11th-gen Intel Core chip, 8GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage is even more affordable. Knocking £150 off its price, it's an even better proposition for budget users who need something powerful.

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66: £1,099 £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 - The Katana certainly lives up to its name, a fast gaming laptop that comes equipped with Nvidia RTX 30 series architecture and ergonomic design. This model with RTX 3050 GPU is maybe the cheapest gaming laptop you'll find today in the UK.

(opens in new tab) MSI Summit E16 Flip: £1,299 £969 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 - The MSI Summit is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with the MSI pen and the nifty 360-degree hinge, doubling as a tablet for people looking to take their laptop on the go or turn it into a tablet for creative work. With a Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM, it's also a fantastic performer.