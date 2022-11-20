13 Black Friday Apple deals to shop now: $90 AirPods, $269 iPad, $349 Apple Watch 8

12. Apple TV 4K (32GB): $179 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest the Apple TV 4K has ever been and $10 less than Amazon's Prime Day deal. We rate this as the best streaming box on the planet, thanks to its fantastic image quality, plus support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. And Apple's movie store is the best in the world, offering the biggest range of 4K HDR/Dolby Atmos movies, with regular sales offering big movies for just a few bucks. And there are apps for all the big streaming platforms.