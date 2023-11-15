Emma Mattress Discount Codes for November 2023
With these 8 Emma Mattress discount codes, you can save extra money on your next mattress or bedding purchase.
FAQs
How much does shipping cost from Emma Mattress?
Emma Mattress offers free delivery on all products from DPD, UPS and Rhenus. When Emma delivers your order, you can also ask the Emma team to pick up and recycle your old mattress which will cost £39. This option can be selected at the checkout.
How do I track my Emma Mattress order?
Once Emma Mattress has dispatched your order, you will receive an email confirmation with the courier and tracking information. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, click ‘Track Your Order’ on the Emma website to check your order status.
What is the Emma Mattress returns policy?
If you're unhappy with your order from Emma Mattress, you can return it within 200 days of receiving it, thanks to the Emma 200-night trial. To start a return (which is free), head to the Emma returns portal to arrange your pickup. Once Emma has picked up your returned order, a refund will be issued.
Can I cancel my order with Emma Mattress?
Yes. If you’d like to cancel your order, contact the Emma Mattress customer service team. If your order has already been dispatched, you may have to go through the returns process.
Does Emma Mattress offer warranties?
Emma offers a 10-year guarantee on all mattresses. The guarantee starts from the date of delivery.
How do I contact Emma Mattress?
If you’d like to contact Emma customer service, call them on +44 330 818 1710. Alternatively, you can fill out a contact form on the Emma website or use the FAQ section to find answers to your questions.
Hints and Tips
Wait for the sales: To save extra money on your Emma Mattress order, make sure to shop the sales. Emma runs huge deals and discounts throughout the year, especially during big holiday seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day, Easter and Summer. The deals you can expect to see include up to 55% off select products, including mattresses, pillows, duvets and bedding.
Sign up for emails: To stay up-to-date with Emma, sign up for the newsletter. By subscribing to emails from Emma Mattress, you’ll receive the latest news, product launches, sales and discounts straight to your inbox. When you sign up, you’ll also receive 5% off on your first order.
Refer a friend: Share the love by referring a friend to Emma. When you do, you’ll get £20 off your order - and your friend will also get £20 off their first order when they use your referral.
Special discounts: Emma Mattress offers exclusive discounts to students, key workers, emergency service responders and other healthcare professionals. Once you prove your eligibility, Emma will give you 5% off your order.
How to use Emma Mattress discount codes
1) Do your shopping at Emma Mattress, add your items to the basket and head to the checkout page by clicking ‘Go To Cart’.
2) Underneath your order summary, you’ll see a link that says ‘Enter Discount Codes’. Click this and a dropdown will appear.
3) Enter or paste your code in the box and click ‘Apply’.
4) If your code is valid with your order, the page will refresh and your total will be updated accordingly with the new discounted price.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Most Popular
Rate Emma Mattress Coupons
About Emma Mattress
Emma is an online mattress retailer. Since its inception in 2015, Emma has grown to become one of the UK’s best-selling mattress companies and leading sleep brands in the world. Its extensive mattress range includes memory foam materials, hybrid constructions and beds with specialised cooling technology to manage heat retention and temperature regulation. Using a combination of German engineering and British materials and manufacturing, Emma designs, manufactures and sells the best mattresses, pillows, duvets, blankets, bedding, protectors, toppers and bed bases to its wide customer base. As of 2023, Emma offers four mattresses: the Emma Original, the Emma Premium, the Emma NextGen Premium and the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress. All mattress options offer unrivalled support, comfort and temperature control.
Other Emma Mattress Shoppers Also Like
Similar CategoriesView All
Written by
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.