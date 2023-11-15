FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Emma Mattress? Emma Mattress offers free delivery on all products from DPD, UPS and Rhenus. When Emma delivers your order, you can also ask the Emma team to pick up and recycle your old mattress which will cost £39. This option can be selected at the checkout.

How do I track my Emma Mattress order? Once Emma Mattress has dispatched your order, you will receive an email confirmation with the courier and tracking information. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, click ‘Track Your Order’ on the Emma website to check your order status.

What is the Emma Mattress returns policy? If you're unhappy with your order from Emma Mattress, you can return it within 200 days of receiving it, thanks to the Emma 200-night trial. To start a return (which is free), head to the Emma returns portal to arrange your pickup. Once Emma has picked up your returned order, a refund will be issued.

Can I cancel my order with Emma Mattress? Yes. If you’d like to cancel your order, contact the Emma Mattress customer service team. If your order has already been dispatched, you may have to go through the returns process.

Does Emma Mattress offer warranties? Emma offers a 10-year guarantee on all mattresses. The guarantee starts from the date of delivery.

How do I contact Emma Mattress? If you’d like to contact Emma customer service, call them on +44 330 818 1710. Alternatively, you can fill out a contact form on the Emma website or use the FAQ section to find answers to your questions.

Hints and Tips

Wait for the sales: To save extra money on your Emma Mattress order, make sure to shop the sales. Emma runs huge deals and discounts throughout the year, especially during big holiday seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day, Easter and Summer. The deals you can expect to see include up to 55% off select products, including mattresses, pillows, duvets and bedding.

Sign up for emails: To stay up-to-date with Emma, sign up for the newsletter. By subscribing to emails from Emma Mattress, you’ll receive the latest news, product launches, sales and discounts straight to your inbox. When you sign up, you’ll also receive 5% off on your first order.

Refer a friend: Share the love by referring a friend to Emma. When you do, you’ll get £20 off your order - and your friend will also get £20 off their first order when they use your referral.

Special discounts: Emma Mattress offers exclusive discounts to students, key workers, emergency service responders and other healthcare professionals. Once you prove your eligibility, Emma will give you 5% off your order.