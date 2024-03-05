Vodafone's Full Fibre 500 broadband package is now £33 per month!

Looking for a new and fast broadband deal that won't break the bank? Well, we may have found the perfect option for you.

This is because Vodafone has cut the price of its Full Fibre 500 deal to just £33 per month when you sign up for a 24-month contract. To make things even better, when you take out this deal, there's absolutely nothing to pay upfront. Want to make the most of this offer? Then be quick, because it expires on 3rd April.

Today's best Vodafone broadband package

Vodafone Full Fibre 500 | 500Mbps average download speeds | 24-month contract | No upfront fees | £30 per month

This 500Mbps package from Vodafone is one of the best on the market at the moment. Not only does it offer super fast download speeds, but it also comes with a minimum speed guarantee of 250Mbps and average upload speeds of 68Mbps. It's quick and powerful enough for you to stream on 20 devices at once, meaning it's a great option for busy and connected families. At the moment, it costs just £33 per month when you sign up for a 24-month contract and there's nothing to pay upfront. But, if you want to make the most of it then you'll need to be quick, as the offer expires on 3rd April.

Vodafone's Full Fibre 500 package provides you with average download speeds of 500Mbps. For context, this means that you'll be able to complete a 4.5GB download in as little as one minute. Vodafone also claims that you'll be able to stream simultaneously on as many as 20 devices at once! What's more, with this particular package Vodafone also offers a minimum download speed guarantee of 250Mbps and upload speeds of 68Mbps.

If you're ready to make the most of this offer, simply click on the link above. Or, if you'd like to compare it to other packages that are available at the moment, visit our best broadband deals page. Here you'll find all of the best deals on the market, as well as all of our buying info and tips.

Why choose Vodafone Broadband? We think that Vodafone is one of the best broadband providers in the UK. Although the company is still best known as a mobile phone network and provider, it also offers a great range of quick and reliable broadband packages that are also incredibly affordable. Due to this, it's easy to see how Vodafone has managed to attract more than one million customers to its broadband offering! In particular, we like how the company now offers an incredibly wide range of broadband packages. While the slowest (and cheapest) package it offers provides average download speeds of 35Mbps, its quickest offers speeds close to 1Gbps! Added to this, the company also offers a great range of extras, including its Pro II packages. That said, even though there's a lot to love about Vodafone's offering, the company isn't perfect. For example, the company's customer service scores are usually low. Similarly, its broadband and TV deals can't match those offered by Sky or BT. But, all things considered, if you're looking for a cheap and reliable broadband provider, then we think Vodafone is a great choice.

Loading...