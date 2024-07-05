Sky's Superfast Broadband package is now just £27p/m and comes with a £50 gift card

Looking to grab a new broadband deal that won't break the bank? Well, we've found a deal from Sky that's both affordable and impressive in equal measure.

Right now, you can get Sky's Superfast Broadband package, which provides average download speeds of 61Mbps, for just £27 per month (when you pay a £5 upfront fee). As a bonus, if you sign up for a 24-month contract before 11th July using our link, you'll also receive a £50 gift card that can be redeemed at a number of major retailers, including Sainsbury's, John Lewis & Partners, Tesco, M&S and Giftcloud.

The 61Mbps average download speeds you'll receive with this package are far from the fastest on the market. However, they should still be quick enough to meet the demands of most small to medium-sized households with 2-4 family members.

Ready to redeem this great offer from Sky? Simply click on our deal link. Alternatively, if you're looking for something a bit quicker head over to our best broadband deals page or put your postcode into the widget at the bottom of this page.

Our Sky Broadband Deal

Sky's Superfast Broadband | 61Mbps average download speeds | 24-month contract | £5 upfront | £27 per month | £50 gift card

This Sky Superfast Broadband deal is a great option for anyone who is looking for an affordable, yet fast fibre broadband package. It provides average download speeds of 61Mbps for just £27 per month. Plus, if you sign a 24-month contract and pay a £5 upfront fee, you'll also receive a gift card worth £50 that can be redeemed at Sainsbury's, John Lewis & Partners, Tesco, M&S and Giftcloud. But, if you want to make the most of this offer then you'll need to be quick, as it expires on 11th July.