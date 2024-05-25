Save up to £360 on the latest EE broadband and TV deals!

Searching for the very best broadband deals on the market?

Well, regardless of whether you're searching for a broadband-only package or a broadband and TV bundle, EE could be the perfect provider for you. Between now and 6th June, a number of the company's popular broadband tariffs are on sale, including options ranging from 50Mbps through 500Mbps. In addition, the company has also reduced the price of two of its most popular TV packages: Full Works and Entertainment.

With these great deals, you can save up to £360 across a 24-month contract. Plus, if you take out one of the company's broadband-only plans, there's absolutely nothing to pay upfront!

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best broadband-only deals and TV packages that are available in the EE sale:

The best broadband-only deals from EE

EE Full Fibre 50 | 50Mbps average download speeds | £29.99 per month | No upfront costs | 24-month contract | Save £120

Save £120 when you take out EE's popular Full Fibre 50 broadband package, which provides you with average download speeds of 50Mbps. There's nothing to pay upfront when you take out a 24-month contract and the speeds you receive will be more than fast enough to power a small household with 2-4 users.

EE Full Fibre 150 | 149Mbps average download speeds | £29.99 per month | No upfront costs | 24-month contract | Save £216

Need something even quicker? Try EE's Full Fibre 150 package. This provides average download speeds of 149Mbps. Plus, as an added bonus, as well as being 3x quicker than Full Fibre 50, this package is the same price (£29.99 per month). It also comes with no upfront costs.

EE Full Fibre 500 | 500Mbps average download speeds | £34.99 per month | No upfront costs | 24-month contract | Save £360

If you live in a particularly busy and well-connected home, then it will be worth taking a look at EE's Full Fibre 500 plan, which offers average download speeds of 500Mbps. At the moment, it's available for just £34.99 per month without any upfront fees - that's an overall saving of £360. EE says this package is especially good for gamers and will allow multiple people to browse, stream, download and game without interruption.

The best TV deals from EE

EE TV Full Works Plan | £30 upfront cost or FREE on Apple TV Box | £25 for three months, then £78 per month | Save £159

Save £159 on the TV Full Works Plan, which includes all 11 Sky Sports channels, 11 Sky Cinema channels and Entertainment channels with a NOW Membership. Added to this, you can also get your NOW channels in Full HD with NOW Boost. You'll also receive all four TNT Sports channels in Full HD and gain access to TNT Sports Ultimate in up to 4K HDR, a Netflix Standard plan, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2.

EE Entertainment | £30 upfront cost or FREE on Apple TV Box | £15 per month | Save £120

With this great package you'll be able to enjoy Sky Originals on Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Kids and more with NOW Entertainment. Added to this, you'll also receive Netflix Basic, which allows you to watch and download movies and TV Shows on one device in HD.

Why partner with EE?

We love EE. In fact, we firmly believe that the company is one of the best broadband providers on the market today.

Not only does EE offer a great range of packages, including options that offer everything from 36Mbps average download speeds all the way through to 1.6Gbps - the company's packages are also very reliable. On top of all this, because EE uses the Openreach network, its packages are also widely available.

It's a similar story when it comes to TV packages. EE is one of the market leaders in this category, alongside Sky, BT and Virgin Media. It offers a great selection of bundles, including channels from the likes of Sky and TNT Sports.

The only real downside with EE is that when the company's packages are full price, they can be expensive. But, there's no need to worry about that here, as you can save hundreds of pounds when you take out any of the above.

Just remember that the sale ends on 6th June, so you'll need to be quick if you want to make the most of one of these offers.

Broadband Deals Comparison

Unsure whether any of the above deals are right for you, or you'd like to see how they compare to other options available in your area? Simply pop your postcode into the widget below.

