Save hundreds of pounds on BT's latest broadband deals

Scouring the market and looking for the very best broadband deals available? Well, you're in luck because BT has cut the price of many of its top broadband packages.

The latest BT sale saves you up to £391 on the company's best and quickest broadband packages. In addition, BT has waived all of its set-up fees and upfront costs when you take out a 24-month contract.

All of the packages in the sale include BT’s 'Which? Best Buy' accredited Smart Hub 2. This is the company's most advanced router. Plus, you'll also receive access to UK and Ireland call centre support, a 'Stay Fast Guarantee', and a range of online security features such as BT’s Parental Controls, BT’s Web Protect, BT’s Virus Protect, and support from over 3,000 security specialists.

The sale only runs until 30th May, so if you want to grab a great new broadband deal, then you'll need to act quickly. To help you make a fast and informed decision, here are three of our favourite BT broadband packages:

BT's best broadband deals

BT Fibre 1 | 50Mbps average download speeds | No upfront fees | 24-month contract | £29.99 per month | Save £151

You can now save £151 when you take out BT's popular Fibre 1 tariff for 24 months. This package offers average download speeds of 50Mbps and will allow you to browse, stream and download on a couple of devices at once. You'll also receive a Stay Fast Guarantee of 25Mbps when you take out this deal - and it comes without any upfront fees.

BT Full Fibre 100 | 150Mbps average download speeds | No upfront fees | 24-month contract | £29.99 per month | Save £55

Looking for a step up in terms of speed? Well, for the same price you can upgrade to BT's Full Fibre 100 plan. This provides average download speeds of 150Mbps and the dedicated Full Fibre connection you'll receive will allow you to stream and download as much as you like. You'll also get a 100Mbps 'Stay Fast Guarantee' and there are no upfront fees to pay.

BT Full Fibre 500 | 500Mbps average download speeds | No upfront fees | 24-month contract | £34.99 per month | Save £391

With BT's Full Fibre 500 package, you receive quicker speeds and even greater savings. With this package, you can enjoy 500Mbps average download speeds and a 425Mbps 'Stay Fast Guarantee'. Plus, you'll also save £391 across the 24-month contract. This deal is perfect for busy and connected homes. It will allow multiple family members to stream, game and download simultaneously.

Why partner with BT?

BT is one of the country's best broadband providers. It's also the UK's most popular. As of May 2024, the BT Group (including Plusnet and EE) is currently home to 9,000,000 customers!

It's easy to see why this is the case, too. One notable reason is that BT offers a wide range of packages, including everything from 11Mbps ADSL deals right the way through to 900Mbps Full Fibre packages.

Added to this, BT also offers a fantastic selection of broadband and TV bundles, including options that provide Sky channels and TNT Sports channels.

Similarly, the company is also known for offering the best tech on the market. This usually comes in the form of the Smart Hub 2, which is included with all of these deals and is Best Buy accredited.

Compare Broadband Deals

We think all of the above deals from BT are great. However, we understand that you may feel like they're not quite right for you. If this is the case, or you'd like to see how they compare with other options in your area, simply put your postcode into the widget below.

