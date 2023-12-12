Get TalkTalk's Full Fibre 150 broadband for £29.95 p/m + a FREE £50 gift card

If you want a low-cost and fast full-fibre package, we have something here for you that could fit the bill and save you from having to trawl through all the latest and best broadband deals.

Right now, you can get TalkTalk's popular Full Fibre 150 broadband for only £29.95 a month and if you sign up with our link, you can get a free £50 gift card. The deal comes as an 18-month contract and there are upfront fees to pay that start at £4.95, however these may vary depending on your location.

Not only does this tariff give you average download speeds of 152Mbps, and upload speeds of 30Mbps, but you also get a 120Mbps minimum download speed guarantee. This, combined with its excellent Wi-Fi 6, and Amazon eero 6 router, means any small to medium-sized households will easily have their online demands met. TalkTalk even claims up to 75 devices can use this particular connection at the same time.

The £50 gift card can be claimed once you complete your purchase of this broadband package via our link. Then, once the validation period is over, you can get your voucher sent to you via your sign-up email. You can choose from a selection of stores where you can redeem your voucher, these are:

Sainsbury's

Red Letter Days

H&M

Amazon

Giftcloud

Tesco

The caveat here is that this offer expires at 7:59 am on December 14, so act now if you want to make the most of it. Also, your property will need to be able to access TalkTalk's full-fibre network, but this is something you can check with the provider during the sign-up process.

TalkTalk | Full Fibre 150 | 152Mbps download speeds | £29.95 a month | 18-month contract | Setup fees from £4.95 | £50 gift card

More reasons to choose TalkTalk for your broadband

TalkTalk is firmly established as one of the UK's most popular broadband providers, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case.

As our featured deal shows, TalkTalk can offer some of the cheapest broadband tariffs on the market, particularly for the faster fibre and full fibre speeds. It also has a variety of packages that can suit the needs of pretty much any home or business - the current options are:

Fibre 35 - 38Mbps average download speeds

- 38Mbps average download speeds Fibre 65 - 67Mbps average download speeds

- 67Mbps average download speeds Full Fibre 65 - 77Mbps average download speeds

- 77Mbps average download speeds Full Fibre 150 - 152Mbps average download speeds

- 152Mbps average download speeds Full Fibre 500 - 525Mbps average download speeds

- 525Mbps average download speeds Full Fibre 900 - 944Mbps average download speeds

It even has an admirable broadband and TV offering, which although not as comprehensive as the likes of Sky or Virgin Media, is still decent for the price. With certain Full Fibre packages you can get its 'TalkTalk TV Hub' for an extra £5 a month. This gives you live TV, on-demand, access to streaming apps and 4K capabilities. Plus, you can bolt on a NOW Entertainment Membership too for an additional £4.99 p/m.

TalkTalk also has a decent customer service offering, but has faced criticism for its wait times and how quickly it sorts out some issues. This is reflected in the feedback on Trustpilot, where it currently scores 2.9/5 based on 77,700 reviews.

So if you think TalkTalk might not be for you, or you just want to see how it measures up against other broadband providers, we can help. Just enter your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you all the best deals in your area right now.

