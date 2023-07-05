Get Sky's 'Superfast' 61Mbps broadband for £27 p/m and receive a £70 voucher

Searching for the best broadband deals? Then look no further than this top offer we've found with Sky Broadband.

New customers can get Sky's 'Superfast' broadband, which offers average download speeds of 61Mbps, for only £27 a month. This is an 18-month contract and there are upfront fees of £5 to pay. However, when you do successfully sign up via this link, you can also enjoy a £70 shopping voucher.

This popular broadband tariff is ideal for small to medium-sized households with moderate usage. It can comfortably handle everything from streaming to online gaming and casual browsing, all on multiple devices at once. Sky even claims it can download a UHD movie in just 3 minutes and 19 seconds. However, larger and busy properties may want to look for something a little faster.

As mentioned above, this offer is only for new Sky Broadband customers. But, once your new broadband is up and running, you'll get to choose from one of four £70 shopping vouchers. These can be from either Tesco, Giftcloud, Sainsbury's or M&S. Your chosen voucher will be sent to you via email.

OUR SKY BROADBAND DEAL

Sky's 'Superfast' broadband | 61Mbps | £27 per month | £5 upfront fee | 18-month contract | £70 voucher

This deal from Sky Broadband sees you get its popular 'Superfast' 61Mbps broadband package for £27 per month, on an 18-month contract. With these speeds and Sky's dependable service, it's a top choice for any small to medium households who like to stream, browse and online game. The deal is for new Sky Broadband customers only and you will have to pay a £5 upfront fee. However, when you do sign up using this link, you'll get a £70 shopping voucher from a choice of four retailers.

More great reasons to choose Sky Broadband

Sky is one of the UK's top internet service providers (ISPs) with a customer base in excess of six million. We think the provider's popularity is more than justified, as it has plenty to offer.

One big draw is the fact it offers a great range of broadband speeds, which start from an entry-level ADSL package through to ultrafast, gigabit-capable, Full Fibre. The current selection of tariffs includes:

Essential Plus – average speed 11Mbps

Superfast 35 –average speed 35Mbps

Superfast - average speed 61Mbps

Ultrafast - average speed 145Mbps

Ultrafast Plus - average speed 500Mbps

Gigafast - average speed 900Mbps

As our best Sky Broadband deals page shows, the company also regularly offers a range of deals (like our featured one) that include top discounts, great value for money and other incentives.

Sky is of course also renowned for its quality broadband and TV bundle deals that can see you enjoy various entertainment options, including its award-winning sports and movie channels.

Last but not least, Sky is also known for its top customer service and big selection of tech. It scores well on review sites for both of these areas and offers support across many different communication channels. Plus, you can get additional help (for an extra monthly cost). This includes dedicated engineers that are on-hand to resolve any issues.

Despite all of this, Sky has faced some criticism for often being at the more expensive end of the market. Plus, it also doesn't have as much flexibility as other ISPs when it comes to contract length. So, if you are look for something more affordable, be sure to enter your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you all the best broadband deals on offer in your location.

