Should you buy an Oculus Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3 this Black Friday?

This year’s Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals have launched and they’ve brought the Meta VR headset down to its best ever price. But should you buy the super-cheap Quest 2, or should you instead pick up the Meta Quest 3?

On the face of it the decision seems easy. The Oculus Quest 2’s 128GB and 256GB models are both currently $50/$50 off – down to their best ever prices of $249/£249 and $299/£299 respectively – while the Meta Quest 3 is still $499/£499 at its cheapest (though it does come with a free copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2).

It’s not just about cost, however – the Quest 3 offers significantly better graphics, more power, and vastly improved mixed-reality capabilities. By paying extra you will get a better gadget, but is the added cost worth it?

To help you make a decision we’ve got this handy guide that’ll show you the best Meta Quest 3 and Oculus Quest 2 deals this Black Friday period, and explain the reasons why you should buy each headset so you can decide which is best for you.

Why you should buy the Oculus Quest 2

The biggest advantage the Oculus Quest 2 has is its price. The 128GB model is currently half the cost of a Meta Quest 3, and while it doesn’t come with any free games, the amount you save would allow you to pick up a couple of VR apps and still have around $200/£200 left in your pocket, depending on what you buy.

What’s more, pretty much every Quest 3 title is also available on the Quest 2. The only software you might have trouble using is anything that relies on mixed reality – the Quest 2 does have "passthrough" where you can see the outside world around you, but it’s very grainy and in black and white. But for VR apps, the two are currently identical in terms of software catalog so you won’t miss out on much.

The Oculus Quest 2 is the best budget VR headset. (Image credit: Shutterstock / Boumen Japet)

Lastly, if you’re looking to upgrade your VR experience with accessories there are currently better deals on Oculus Quest 2 add-ons (both official and third-party) compared to the Quest 3. Improved straps can make the headset more comfortable – and give it a better battery life if they have built-in battery packs – while controller attachments can make your favorite titles feel more immersive.

If you’re not sure you’ll use VR all that much or you’re on a tight budget then this is the headset we’d recommend. It’s also a good option if you’re picking the gadget up for someone who’s a little rough with their toys – as it’ll sting a lot less if this gadget gets broken compared to the pricier Quest 3.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 3

The Meta Quest 3 is more expensive, but in exchange, you’ll get a superior VR machine and a free copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2 – which the developers promise is an incredible VR experience.

Everything from the displays to the design to the chipset and other internals used by the headset is better on the Quest 3, and the result is VR experiences with improved graphics and more complex environments for you to explore. Having tested both headsets side by side, the differences are night and day when using Quest 3 upgraded software.

What’s more, the new Meta gadget boasts good full-color mixed reality. In our five-star Meta Quest 3 review we commended the improvements Meta has made in this department, adding that this feature is finally one we can see ourselves using all the time (and we do).

The Meta Quest 3 is the best VR headset for most people if price isn't a factor. (Image credit: Meta)

The Quest 3 will allow also you to enjoy the latest and greatest VR software for longer. While new apps currently launch on both headsets – and likely will for a little while – eventually VR projects will be dependent on the Quest 3’s improved power and stop releasing on the weaker Quest 2. When this time comes (and it could be in the next year or two) you’ll either need to upgrade your gadget or accept that you can only play older VR games.

If you plan to use VR a lot, want the best possible standalone VR experience, or want a VR gadget that will last you for a good few years before it gets completely replaced then we’d suggest the Meta Quest 3. Yes, it’s more expensive, but even with this year’s Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals the newer model is worth the added cost if you can afford it.

Meta Quest VR headset specs comparison

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Meta Quest 3 Meta Quest 2 Dimensions 184 x 160 x 98 mm 192 x 102 x 143 mm Weight 515g 503g Display Two LCD displays Single LCD display Display resolution 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye FOV 110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical 89 degrees horizontally, 93 degrees vertically Refresh rate 72Hz, 80Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz 72Hz, 80Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB or 512GB 128GB or 256GB (64GB discontinued) Battery life 2 hours 12 minutes 3 hours

