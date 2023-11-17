This incredible 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 Black Friday deal is its lowest price ever
This ultrawide curved gaming monitor is on sale for its lowest price
In the market for a premium gaming monitor that spares no expense in terms of specs and performance? The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is on sale for $899.99 on Amazon, which is it's a massive discount of 36%.
With the 2023 Black Friday deals event already underway, we've seen tons of excellent sales with deals slashing prices on gaming tech like accessories, monitors, PCs, and laptops. And deals like this have been cropping up the entire time.
The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is an incredible gaming monitor that's absolutely premium in every way. Our review gave it a four and a half out of five stars due to its beautiful display, some of the best HDR we've seen in a monitor, great design, and good for multitasking. And thanks to this deal, it's now at its lowest price it's ever been.
Even years later, it's easily one of the best gaming monitors and best monitors on the market. So if you're interested in this deal, hurry now and take advantage of the lowest price ever.
Black Friday deals: Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 deal
Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: was
$1,399.99 now $899.99 on Amazon Lenovo
This is an absolutely premium gaming monitor that offers nearly 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, a 49-inch gorgeous display, and more. If you're looking for a tricked-out ultrawide curved monitor, this is an excellent buy at its lowest price ever.
