Get it before it's gone – Apple's MacBook Air M1 is still available for just $649.99

Retailers are offering their best prices yet on older-model devices before the year is over, and our favorite deal is Apple's MacBook Air M1 for just $649 at Walmart. That's an incredible price for a MacBook and an offer I don't expect will be around in 2025.



If you're looking for other MacBook deals, you can get the M3 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch on sale for $899 at Amazon, and the M3 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon.

These prices are close to the best they've ever been, and it's way past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which is good news for buyers who may have missed those sales.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air deals

Apple M1 Macbook Air: was $699 now $649 at Walmart The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a bit old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made, and it's on sale for a record-low price of before $650. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, and we praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

The Apple M1 MacBook Air, despite being several years old, still boasts some of the best processing power around due to the powerful M-series chips, Apple's own silicon that revolutionized its Mac machines. The efficiency and power that the M-series chips possess make them some of the best productivity machines on the market.

The M3 MacBook Airs are also excellent laptops in their own right, thanks to the power of the M3 chips. Despite the improved performance, They maintain the same efficiency and battery life.

