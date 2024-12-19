Get it before it's gone – Apple's MacBook Air M1 is still available for just $649.99

Shop today's best end-of-year MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13-inch M3 against a yellow TechRadar deals background
Retailers are offering their best prices yet on older-model devices before the year is over, and our favorite deal is Apple's MacBook Air M1 for just $649 at Walmart. That's an incredible price for a MacBook and an offer I don't expect will be around in 2025.

If you're looking for other MacBook deals, you can get the M3 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch on sale for $899 at Amazon, and the M3 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon.

These prices are close to the best they've ever been, and it's way past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which is good news for buyers who may have missed those sales.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air deals

Apple M1 Macbook Air
Apple M1 Macbook Air: was $699 now $649 at Walmart

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a bit old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made, and it's on sale for a record-low price of before $650. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, and we praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Apple M3 Macbook Air 13-inch
Apple M3 Macbook Air 13-inch: was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon

The 2024 Apple MacBook Air with an M3 chip is one of Apple's most recent chips and still offers incredible performance. Our MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) review gave it a perfect score due to its excellent performance, fan-less design, and great battery life.

Apple M3 Macbook Air 15-inch
Apple M3 Macbook Air 15-inch: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

The 2024 Apple MacBook Air with an M3 chip is one of Apple's most recent chips and still offers incredible performance. And now this one features a 15-inch screen for those needing more space. Our MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) review gave it a perfect score due to its excellent performance, fan-less design, and great battery life.

The Apple M1 MacBook Air, despite being several years old, still boasts some of the best processing power around due to the powerful M-series chips, Apple's own silicon that revolutionized its Mac machines. The efficiency and power that the M-series chips possess make them some of the best productivity machines on the market.

The M3 MacBook Airs are also excellent laptops in their own right, thanks to the power of the M3 chips. Despite the improved performance, They maintain the same efficiency and battery life.

