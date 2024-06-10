The Mac Mini with M2 chip has just hit its lowest-ever price at Amazon

An ideal addition to any home office, the Mac Mini with M2 chip is at Amazon for $479 (was $599) – that's the lowest price yet for this configuration. The ever-popular desktop computer was well-priced before but now it's even better value for money.

The 2023 Mac Mini is ideal if you want plenty of power but don’t need the portability of a more expensive MacBook. And it remains the latest Mac Mini you can buy even though the M3 chip resides in Apple's latest laptop devices. So, the Mac Mini is an incredibly small desktop unit packed with powerful hardware that you can easily fit into your setup without breaking the bank.

This year's Prime Day deals are coming up but we'd be surprised if the Mac Mini got lower during that time. It hit its previous lowest-ever price during last Christmas so discounts this deep are relatively unusual.

Today’s best Mac Mini (M2) deal

Apple Mac Mini M2: was $599 now $479 at Amazon

The latest Mac Mini M2 has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU along with 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB RAM. That makes it the perfect entry point to the Mac world without breaking the bank. Compact and still able to handle video editing and content creation, we were impressed by it in our Mac Mini M2 review. It's super tempting now it's at its lowest-ever price.

Considered to be the best Mac for anyone who wants a desktop computer rather than a laptop, the Mac Mini is incredibly small so it’s simple to hide away at home while still packing a strong punch with whatever you plan on doing with it.

While the MacBook range of laptops has seen recent upgrades to the M3 chip, it looks likely that the Mac Mini will skip that chip, meaning this is the latest processor to choose from for a while to come. As our tests found, it performs well, whether that comes to editing 8K movie files or making music projects in Ableton Live 11.

Ultimately, it's low maintenance as we're all used to with macOS while taking up the bare minimum amount of room. It also does almost everything you could want it to do – and at speed.

While you’re buying the Mac mini, don’t forget to consult the monitor deals going on at the moment so you get the best experience.

If you’d prefer something more portable, there are also plenty of MacBook deals around too. But do remember that the 4th of July sales are approaching soon too if you'd prefer to wait until then.