How to watch the Apple October 'Scary Fast' event – stream the powerful new Mac launches live

Apple appears to have one more surprise for us all in 2023, with the Cupertino company hosting a 'Scary Fast' event on October 30 at 5pm PT, or 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on October 31.

While we don't know what Apple will be showing off, a lot of rumors suggest that we'll see a new iMac 2023, and possibly some new MacBooks as well.

The name of the event – 'Scary Fast' – is likely not just a reference to how close it is to Halloween, but suggests the products we will see will be very powerful, so we might get our first glimpse of the M3 chip.

Another hint that this will be a Mac and MacBook-focused event can be found on Apple's Event page, which has an animation of the Apple logo morphing into the 'Face' icon of the Finder app, which is famously part of the macOS operating system for Apple's computers.

So, for anyone thinking about buying a new Mac or MacBook ahead of Black Friday, this upcoming event is likely a must-see. Read on for details on how to watch the Apple October 'Scary Fast' event live, and what to expect.

How to watch the Apple October event

Apple’s October 'Scary Fast' event will start on Monday October 30 at 5pm PT, or Tuesday 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on October 31.

For Mac fans in the UK, that's midnight between Monday and Tuesday, which isn't the most sociable of times, so if you don't want to stay up to watch the event live, don't worry as we'll have a live blog and recap of the event, and Apple will likely have the video available to play on demand once the event is over.

The event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website, and it will also be available to watch on YouTube (we've embedded the video below for you viewing pleasure).

Rest assured that if you aren't able to watch the event live yourself, TechRadar will bring you all the latest news and analysis from the showcase.

What to expect at the Apple October event

After Apple's iPhone-fest in September, where it launched its iPhone 15 lineup, it's pretty much certain that we won't be getting any more phones at the October event.

What's far more likely are new iMacs. Apple's iconic machine hasn't been updated since the 24-inch iMac back in 2021, despite still being one of the best all-in-one PCs you can buy.

The current model still uses the M1 chip, so if Apple is indeed launching the M3 on Monday, then it would be the perfect opportunity to announce a brand-new iMac to go alongside it.

Meanwhile, the larger 27-inch iMac has never had a revision with Apple silicon. Could we see it rise from the dead during the 'Scary Fast' event? It would certainly fit the theme.

If Apple is indeed launching the M3 chip, it's likely that there will also be a new MacBook with the M3 chip (maybe even a MacBook Pro with a more powerful M3 variant) announced as well. While the iMacs are great products, they are quite niche - whereas MacBooks are far more popular. We imagine Apple would want to showcase the M3 in a product that has mainstream appeal.

A wildcard theory would be a new iPad Pro powered by the M3 chip making an appearance. This would be a good fit if Apple wants a packed lineup of M3-powered devices to kick off its launch, but the company has also been cautious in the past about keeping its iPad and Mac product launches separate, so iPad fans shouldn't get too excited.

For all the news and updates leading up to, during, and after the Apple October event, you’re already in the right place: keep your browser locked to TechRadar.