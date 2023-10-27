All the changes coming to macOS Sonoma in the latest 14.1 update explained

We’ve just got the first big update for macOS Sonoma (Apple’s latest operating system for Macs and MacBooks, which was released in September).

The Sonoma 14.1. update is available for all Mac users running macOS Sonoma, and can be downloaded and installed through the Software Update section found in System Settings.

If you’re not running macOS Sonoma, you’re not being left out, as Apple also released updates for older devices and operating systems, macOS Ventura 13.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.7.1, which include many of the security fixes that macOS Sonoma 14.1 has.

The macOS Sonoma‌ 14.1 update brings some new features to a range of apps, including a new warranty section which details your AppleCare+ plan (if you have one) and the status of your coverage (including for connected devices like AirPods and Beats headphones), along with new sections in the Apple Music app allowing you to add your favorite songs, albums, and playlists.

MacRumors lists the full rundown of changes and fixes that Apple has made in the update, and you can see an even more detailed breakdown of the security-related changes on Apple’s support website.

This isn’t a massive update, and seems almost like routine maintenance with some new additions, so there’s still plenty of room for improvement for macOS Sonoma, which is a decent operating system - but still not perfect. Some users are reporting buggy performance while using macOS Sonoma, although not all performance issues are Apple’s fault. That said, it seems like this update at least shows that Apple is aware of user feedback, and is working to improve the OS.

(Image credit: Apple)

What's coming next down the Apple pipeline

Hopefully, we won’t have long to wait for more improvements, as AppleInsider reports that macOS Sonoma 14.2’s developer beta has already been released to testers. If you would like to try this even newer version of macOS Sonoma, you’ll be able to grab it once the public beta version is released via the Apple Beta Software Program. This is only recommended for those willing to experiment with their devices, so we don’t recommend installing the beta on devices used for critical activities.

We recently learned that Apple has been tripling down on its AI efforts, and I think users are eager to see what this means for the company’s devices, such as the best MacBooks and Macs. Considering that Apple has been thought of as behind the curve in the recent round of the AI game, with competitors like Microsoft partnering with OpenAI and Amazon partnering with Anthropic (a rival of OpenAI working on innovative generative AI like its own AI chatbot, Claude), many people feel Apple needs to start showing off its AI products soon - maybe even in a future update for macOS Sonoma.